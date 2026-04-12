Devin Russell Walks Off Grand Slam Secures Series Victory Over Indiana

The "Cardiac" Maryland Terrapins baseball team did it again, coming back to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers, 8-6, Sunday afternoon at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium. Devin Russell walked it off for the Terps in the ninth inning, crushing a grand-slam out to deep center field, erupting the Maryland faithful into a frenzy.

Devin Russell leaves no doubt,, walking it of off for a 8-6 victory for Maryland over Indiana!!! #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/klwDMcsoFr — MarylandTerpsOnSI (@TerpsOnSI) April 12, 2026

Maryland improved to 17-19 overall and 4-11 within the conference this season.

Brayden Ryan made his first start of the 2026 season. Ryan worked three innings, allowing only one hit and one run on 42 total pitches. Maryland had to use four arms out of its bullpen to finish out the contest.

In the first inning, the Terps scored the game's first runs. Jordan Crosland hit a single, Ty Kaunas drew a walk, and Paul Jones II was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for a prime opportunity.

Stockon drives it and finds the green to drive in our first two runs of the game‼️



Bottom 1

Terps 2, Hoosiers 0



📺 @BigTenNetwork #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/nuWczR0CMk — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 12, 2026

Rylen Stockton took full advantage, hitting a two-run RBI single out to center field, giving the Terps an early 2-0 lead. However, the Terps left three runners stranded on base in hopes of increasing their lead.

Indiana got on the board in the top of the third inning, with an RBI single out to deep left field that advanced a runner on second all the way to home plate.

The Hoosiers tied the game in the fourth with an RBI single through the left side.

Indiana gained its first lead of the game in the fifth. Ayden Course launched a solo homer out to deep center field, and Jake Hanley hit a two-run blast out to left center, making it a 5-2 score.

Jones II cut into the Indiana lead, hitting a sacrifice fly out to center field in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 5-3 deficit.

In the sixth, Indiana plated a run from first base on an error throw by the Terps' pitcher attempting to pick off the runner.

David Mendez launched his fifth homer of the season, a solo shot out to left center in the bottom frame of the sixth inning, cutting it down to a 6-4 game. The Terps had an extended chance to tie or even take the lead with bases loaded, but were unable to capitalize, leaving all runners stranded.

GOODBYE BALL 👋 107 MPH off the bat for Mendez 💥



Bottom 6

Hoosiers 6, Terps 4



📺 @BigTenNetwork #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/be2xwwzSQ3 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 12, 2026

Lance Williams earned the victory, pitching nearly the final three innings of the contest for the Terps, providing them with solid production. Williams struck out four batters, increasing his season total to a team-leading 45, allowed only one hit, and zero runs.

Key Team Stats

Indiana and Maryland both had 10 hits in the contest.

The Terps left 11 batters on base.

Maryland went 2-for-6 in bases-loaded situations.

The Terps had eight different batters finish with at least one hit.

Up Next:

Maryland stays home and will host Towson on Tuesday evening at Bob"Turtle" Smith Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for a 6 pm start.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.