Maryland Baseball’s Core Is on the Move: Breaking Down the Terps’ Major Portal Losses

Maryland’s offseason has taken a dramatic and unexpected turn, as the Terps have been gutted by one of the most significant transfer‑portal exoduses in program history. Ten players, including five who logged major starts and three legitimate rotation arms, have entered the portal, leaving the 2027 roster with major holes across the lineup, pitching staff, and defensive core. This isn’t a normal spring shuffle. This is a full‑scale roster reset.

A Rotation Wiped Out

Maryland’s pitching staff absorbed the most devastating blow of the offseason, losing a group of arms that collectively represented the future of the rotation. The departures strip the Terps of both proven contributors and high‑upside talent, leaving the staff with more questions than answers heading into 2027.

Cristofer Cespedes headlines the exodus as one of the program's most electric arms. With premium velocity and true swing‑and‑miss stuff, he carried the ceiling of a potential Friday‑night starter. His exit removes the kind of top‑end arm Maryland rarely gets to develop fully.

Jake Yeager’s departure adds to the sting. A steady, reliable presence who flashed legitimate starter potential, Yeager was viewed as a key developmental piece who could have taken a major step forward next season. Losing him erases valuable stability from the staff.

Maryland is losing an insane amount of talent in the transfer portal thus far. 5 who received significant starts in the lineup and 3 legit rotation candidates...



RHP Cristofer Cespedes

RHP Jake Yeager

RHP Andrew Koshy

RHP Logan Hastings

RHP Brayden Ryan

1B Paul Jones II

OF… pic.twitter.com/4KpjogV3W7 — The College Baseball Show (@CollegeBSBShow) June 1, 2026

Andrew Koshy’s transfer is another major setback. A poised, command‑driven right‑hander with innings‑eater traits, Koshy was a legitimate rotation candidate and one of the safest arms on the roster. His exit leaves Maryland without a dependable option who could bridge the gap between young talent and veteran experience.

Perhaps the most damaging long‑term loss is Logan Hastings. One of the most promising young pitchers in the program, Hastings possessed the kind of projectable frame and stuff that could have blossomed into a frontline role. His departure not only hurts the present but also the future foundation of the staff.

Rounding out the group is Brayden Ryan, another arm with real upside who projected as a bullpen‑to‑rotation swing piece. Ryan’s versatility made him a valuable asset, and his exit further thins a pitching corps already stretched to its limits.

Lineup Staples on the Move

Maryland’s position‑player losses are every bit as damaging as the pitching departures, with multiple everyday starters and high‑impact bats exiting the program. The Terps didn’t just lose depth. They lost core lineup pieces who carried real production, defensive value, and long‑term upside.

Paul Jones II headlines the group as Maryland’s starting first baseman and a true middle‑of‑the‑order threat. Jones flashed emerging power throughout the season and finished as one of the team’s most productive run‑producers, including a five‑RBI performance that showcased his ceiling. Losing him removes both a reliable bat and a steady defensive presence at first base, creating an immediate void on the right side of the infield. Jones II appeared in 54 games with 51 starts and delivered one of Maryland’s most complete offensive seasons, hitting .323 with a .414 on‑base percentage, .572 slugging percentage, and .986 OPS, while piling up 65 hits, 42 runs, 54 RBIs, 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 26 walks, eight hit‑by‑pitches, and 115 total bases.

In the outfield, the departure of Jordan Crosland is a major blow. One of Maryland’s most dynamic athletes, Crosland brought speed, energy, and top‑of‑the‑order potential. He was one of the Terps’ hottest hitters in March, riding a seven‑game hit streak and finishing the month with 16 hits and four home runs. His ability to change a game with one swing or one burst of speed made him a foundational piece for 2027, and now a major loss. Crosland played in 51 games with 49 starts in 2026, batting .283 with a .414 on‑base percentage and .519 slugging percentage while totaling 53 hits, 50 runs, eight doubles, 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.

Shortstop Ty Kaunas leaves behind an even bigger defensive hole. As Maryland’s everyday shortstop, Kaunas served as the anchor of the infield and one of the team’s most reliable table‑setters. He consistently delivered competitive at‑bats and timely production, including multiple multi‑hit games during key stretches. His departure strips Maryland of its defensive leader and the most difficult position on the diamond to replace. Kaunas started all 56 games in 2026 and delivered a strong all‑around season, batting .286 with a .410 on‑base percentage and .438 slugging percentage while totaling 62 hits, 44 runs, 16 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 39 RBIs, 46 walks, and a perfect 4‑for‑4 mark on stolen bases.

The outfield takes another hit with the loss of Bud Coombs, a versatile athlete who brought speed, on‑base ability, and competitive at‑bats. Coombs posted multiple two‑hit games late in the season and was expected to compete for a full‑time starting role in 2027. His departure further thins an outfield group already losing Crosland. Coombs appeared in 30 games with 27 starts and delivered elite efficiency at the plate, hitting .360 with a 1.270 OPS, a .491 on‑base percentage, and .779 slugging percentage while totaling 31 hits, 27 runs, nine doubles, nine home runs, 36 RBIs, 23 walks, and 67 total bases.

Behind the plate, catcher Devin Russell’s exit creates an immediate depth concern. Russell was a developing defender with improving offensive tools, and his presence gave Maryland stability at one of the most demanding positions on the field. With his departure, the Terps now face a significant rebuilding challenge at catcher. Russell appeared in 26 games with 25 starts and delivered strong power numbers behind the plate, hitting .250 with a .374 on‑base percentage, .602 slugging percentage, and .976 OPS while totaling 22 hits, 22 runs, 26 RBIs, four doubles, nine home runs, nine walks, nine hit‑by‑pitches, and 53 total bases, tying for fifth on the team with nine homers.

Together, these losses represent a staggering amount of production, athleticism, and defensive value. The kind of departures that reshape an entire lineup.

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