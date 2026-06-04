Maryland Secures Proven Producer in Fairfield Catcher JP Kuczik

Maryland added another proven bat to its 2027 roster on Thursday, securing a commitment from Fairfield standout catcher JP Kuczik, a senior who emerged as one of the Stags’ most reliable run producers this spring. Fresh off a season in which he hit .298 with four home runs and 49 RBI, Kuczik brings experience, toughness, and immediate impact potential to a Terps lineup looking to reload behind the plate.

Maryland’s newest catcher showcased a strong collection of peak performances during the 2026 season at Fairfield, delivering several standout moments at the plate. His most explosive outing came against Merrimack, where he launched two home runs, matching his season high for runs scored in a game just weeks later with two runs against Iona. He also flashed run‑producing ability early in the year, driving in a season‑best four RBI at Saint Peter’s, and later recorded a three‑hit game against Rider, his top single‑game hit total of the season. His gap power was on display as well, highlighted by a two‑double performance at Quinnipiac.

Defensively and on the bases, he continued to contribute in key moments. He swiped his lone stolen base of the season against Marist, showing situational awareness and athleticism. Behind the plate, he delivered a season‑high 18 putouts at Merrimack, the same game he added two assists, underscoring his reliability and workload as a catcher. Altogether, his 2026 season highs paint the picture of a steady, productive presence capable of impacting the game in multiple ways.

Kuczik delivered a breakout 2025 campaign for Fairfield, earning MAAC All‑Championship Team honors while setting career highs across the board. The veteran catcher started 42 of 48 games and posted personal bests in batting average (.311), hits (50), RBI (38), runs scored (31), and doubles (7). He was at his best when the lights were brightest, tearing through the MAAC Tournament with a staggering .571 average, two home runs, five RBI, and four runs scored, recording multiple hits in all three postseason games.

NEWS: Maryland Baseball has landed Fairfield catcher JP Kuczik. The senior catcher batted .298 with 4 HR and 49 RBI this year for the Stags 🐢 pic.twitter.com/pohI4UtTg8 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 4, 2026

Kuczik carried that momentum into the end of the regular season, closing the year on a six‑game hitting streak that featured three separate three‑hit performances. One of his most complete outings came at Marist, where he went 3‑for‑3 with three runs scored and three RBI, showcasing the balanced offensive impact that defined his standout junior season.

The Saddle Brook, New Jersey, native's 2024 season marked a full-circle resurgence, earning him Stagspy’s Comeback Player of the Year after returning from injury to make 15 starts across 32 appearances. He delivered a strong offensive profile, batting .305 with 18 hits, 15 runs, five home runs, and 21 RBI, while posting an impressive .627 slugging percentage fueled by nine extra‑base hits. His power returned in full force late in the year, highlighted by a go‑ahead grand slam against Niagara in the MAAC Championship Series, along with three‑run homers at Marist and against Stony Brook.

The former Don Bosco prep prospect also showed flashes of consistency throughout the spring, including a multi‑hit performance against NJIT. His combination of timely power, steady production, and resilience after injury made his 2024 campaign a pivotal turning point in his Fairfield career.

Kuczik projects as a steady, veteran producer for Maryland in 2027, not a star who carries the lineup, but a catcher who raises the team’s floor in multiple ways. His three‑year arc at Fairfield shows a very clear pattern. He hits for average, delivers timely power, and performs his best in high‑leverage moments.

I want to thank everyone at Fairfield University Baseball for an incredible four years. I'm grateful to my coaches, teammates, and especially my parents for their unwavering support throughout this journey.

I'm excited to announce that I’ll be using my final year of eligibility… pic.twitter.com/XNGhvnYRUK — Jp Kuczik (@jp_kuczik) June 3, 2026

With batting averages of .305, .311, and .298 from 2024–26, he profiles as a .285–.305 hitter in the Big Ten, someone who extends innings, puts together mature at‑bats, and gives Maryland quality contact in the middle or bottom third of the order. His power should translate as well. He’s shown the ability to leave the yard in bunches, producing multi‑homer games and consistent extra‑base damage, making 5–8 home runs and 10–14 doubles a realistic expectation.

Kuczik’s run‑production history is equally encouraging. He has a proven knack for delivering in big moments, from a go‑ahead grand slam in the 2024 MAAC Championship Series to a .571 postseason tear in 2025, and multiple multi‑hit playoff performances. That clutch profile suggests he can drive in 25–35 RBI for Maryland, especially with traffic on the bases. Defensively, his workload at Fairfield, including an 18‑putout game, shows he can manage a staff, handle volume, and bring stability behind the plate. Altogether, Kuczik gives Maryland a mature, experienced catcher who contributes on both sides of the ball and provides exactly the kind of reliable production that wins conference games in May.

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