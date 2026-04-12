Terps Bats Guide Them To Game Two Victory Over Indiana

The Maryland baseball team fell flat in game one of their three-game series against Indiana on Friday afternoon. Still, today, the bats were on a heater in a convincing, 14-4 victory in game two this afternoon at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium.

Maryland (16-19, 3-11 Big Ten) hit eight doubles on the day: Paul Jones II (2), Ty Kaunas (2), Devin Russell (1), Colin Gibbs (1), Jordan Crosland (1), and David Mendez (1).

It highlighted a productive output from a lineup that finished the contest with 14 runs, 14 hits, 14 RBIs, and drew 10 walks.

Indiana (14-20, 6-11 Big Ten) scored the game's first runs in the opening inning, taking a 3-0 lead off a two-run RBI single and RBI double.

Mendez scored the Terps' first run in the bottom frame of the inning, drawing a bases-loaded RBI walk.

The second inning marked the beginning of the RBI double party for Maryland. Crosland tied the game, smacking a two-run RBI double to right field after a hit by pitch drawn by Russell and a double by Gibbs.

Crosland gets our second double in a row while diriving in two to tie the game‼️



Bottom 2

Terps 3, Hoosiers 3#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/R85Q4bO74T — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 11, 2026

Kaunas and Jones II both followed suit, hitting RBI doubles of their own to increase the Terps' lead.

Nate Hawton-Henley added the Terps' final run of the inning with an RBI bunt, giving the Terps a 6-3 advantage.

Jake Hanley scored the Hoosiers' final run of the game, hitting a solo home run in the top of the third.

Logan Hastings, who made the start on the mound for Maryland, shut out the Hoosiers batters the rest of the way, en route to his third victory of the season. Hastings struck out five batters and allowed only six hits in a complete game.

In the fourth, Russell and Gibbs each added runs off an RBI bunt and a fielder's choice, extending Maryland's lead to four runs.

The sixth and seventh innings saw Maryland plate six more runs to a comfortable double-digit advantage. Russell was responsible for bringing in two of those runs with an RBI double and a solo blast out to deep left field. Russell's homer was his third of the season and also ended the game early, enforcing the run-rule.

Enjoy this video of Devin's game ending rocket 🚀#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/PXJ7i0c8kA — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 11, 2026

Key Team Stats

Russell finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs, three RBIs, and one homer.

Kaunas went a perfect 4-for-4 at bat, scoring two runs, with three RBIs and drawing a walk.

Eight different Terps finished with at least one hit.

Maryland left 11 runners on base.

Up Next:

Maryland and Indiana finished up their series tomorrow afternoon, with the first pitch starting at 12 p.m.

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