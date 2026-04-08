Terps Dominate UMBC in 11-0 Shutout to Snap Losing Skid

Freshman right-hander Nic Morlang delivered a career-defining performance on Tuesday afternoon, steering Maryland baseball back to its winning ways with a commanding 11-0 shutout of UMBC. Morlang was nothing short of tremendous, carving through the Retrievers' lineup over six scoreless frames to help the Terrapins improve to 14-18 on the 2026 season.

Following Morlang’s masterful start, Ryan Bailey took over in relief and maintained the shutout momentum, tossing a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts to keep UMBC completely off the board.

The offense provided plenty of early support, ignited by a four-run second inning that featured second baseman David Mendez's RBI infield single and a towering three-run blast from left fielder Jordan Crosland. The home run, Crosland’s eighth of the year and his second in three games, effectively slammed the door shut early, giving Morlang a comfortable cushion to navigate a dominant midweek victory and his third victory on the season.

The disparity between the two dugouts was perhaps most evident in the box score, where Maryland outpaced UMBC with a commanding 11-to-5 hit advantage. While the Terrapins’ bats seemed to find every gap in the field, Maryland's pitching and defense remained impenetrable, scattering just five hits to ensure the Retrievers never mounted a serious threat. This surgical efficiency at the plate allowed the Terps to turn those 11 hits into 11 runs, maximizing nearly every base-runner to secure a comprehensive team victory.

What a performance for Nic Morlang 🔥



- 6.0 IP

- 0 R

- 5 H

- 2 BB

- 3 K

- QS#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/3InSJpyQOt — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 7, 2026

The Terrapins' offense was firing on all cylinders, led by a dominant afternoon from Crosland. The standout outfielder paced the attack with a two-hit performance, including a towering three-run home run that served as the centerpiece of Maryland's early scoring surge. Crosland wasn't alone in his production. Designated hitter Ryan Costello mirrored that efficiency, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs of his own. Together, the duo accounted for nearly half of the team's runs batted in, keeping the pressure on the UMBC pitching staff from the first pitch to the last.

Complementing the power at the top of the lineup, the Terps saw efficient contributions from their depth hitters to round out the 11-run barrage. Shortstop Ty Kaunas made the most of his plate appearances, recording a hit and an RBI while crossing the plate once. Meanwhile, catcher Rylen Stockton continued to be a factor in the offensive rhythm, finishing 1-for-3 and scoring a run. This balanced approach, blending high-end power with consistent contact, ensured Maryland maintained a steady lead and never let the Retrievers back into the contest.

Junior outfielder Brayden Martin continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the nation’s top table-setters by drawing three walks and extending his impressive on-base streak to 61 consecutive games. By reaching safely in every game so far in 2026, Martin has tied the program record for the longest on-base streak to start a season, highlighting his disciplined plate approach that has professional scouts taking notice.

His three-walk game also moved him into third place in Maryland history with 119 career walks, emphasizing a savvy approach that has boosted his MLB draft prospects. Currently ranked as a top-60 outfielder nationally by D1Baseball, Martin’s exceptional ability to control the strike zone and his record-breaking consistency make him a key player for scouts seeking high-floor college hitters at the next level.

Morlang gets him with the high fastball 🔥



Bottom 6

Terps 8, Retrievers 0#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/q3DcVJ9Hx8 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 7, 2026

While the Terrapins’ pitching staff largely dictated the afternoon, Jesiah Carpenter provided a resilient spark for the Retrievers’ offense. The center fielder was perfect at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 and accounting for nearly half of UMBC’s total hits. Despite his ability to find a rhythm against Maryland’s arms, he remained a lone bright spot on a day where the Retrievers struggled to string together the necessary support to break the shutout.

The Terrapins will now look to carry this momentum into Annapolis as they face off against Navy on Wednesday, April 8. This mid-week showdown marks the first meeting between the two programs since 2022 and Maryland's first trip to the Naval Academy in over a decade. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 PM and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The upcoming clash in Annapolis carries the weight of a century-old rivalry, as Maryland and Navy have met on the diamond over 20 times since their inaugural matchup in 1905. While the two programs have not squared off since 2022, this historic series has long been a fixture of Mid-Atlantic baseball. As the Terps prepare for their first trip to the Naval Academy in over a decade, they look to add a winning chapter to a competitive legacy that has spanned generations of ballplayers.

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