2026-27 Big Ten Home & Away Opponents Revealed For Maryland Women's Basketball

This afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released the home and away opponents for the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

This will also be a milestone season for legendary head coach Brenda Frese, who enters her 25th season leading the program at College Park.

Out of all Big Ten opponents, Maryland will play Ohio State both at home and away.

The Terps welcome a plethora of teams to Xfinity Center that were a part of the NCAA Tournament last season, including the defending champions, UCLA. Juju Watkins and USC make their way here as well. Minnesota comes to town, where the Terps won in a double overtime electric finish.

Maryland women’s basketball’s 2026-27 Big Ten opponents have been announced 🐢 pic.twitter.com/SVaIe80iZ5 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 8, 2026

Rounding out the list coming to College Park are Nebraska, both Michigan and Michigan State, Illinois, and finally Rutgers.

Taking the road, Maryland will travel to take on Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern, Purdue, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Washington.

Last season in the conference, the Terps went 11-7 overall. The Terps got off to a hot start in the conference with a 5-2 record through a big win at USC on Jan. 17th. However, the Terps dropped the next four games in the conference, including back-to-back tough overtime losses first against Iowa and then a double overtime loss to Washington.

Maryland would finish the season off hot, winning six of the final seven games against Big Ten foes to lock up a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Terps will not find out its non conference opponents until a later date, including where, when, and how to watch.

Maryland will open the season against the runner-ups of the 2026 National Championship, South Carolina, on the international stage in Paris, France. It's one of two contests set to take place at the Adidas Arena in the "City of Love or Light", with the other featuring Oklahoma and North Carolina.

What Does This Mean For Freses's Squad In 2026?

The Terps have key contributing pieces returning from last season to lead the charge heading into the season. Leading scorer Oluchi Okanwana reaffirmed her commitment to the Terps alongside freshman standout Addi Mack and also graduate student Bri McDaniel, who missed last season recovering from a knee injury. The Terps welcome five-star 2026 recruit guard Jordyn Jackson, who spearheads the no. 7 overall-ranked incoming class, alongside transfers Chloe Sotell (Missouri) and Sunaja 'Nunu' Agara (Stanford).

This group consists of a talented group that features not only up-and-coming youth talent but veteran players who can immediately buy into what Frese installs in her program.

I expect this group to use the offseason and early part of the season to build a rapport, especially for the new additions, but once the Terps hit their Big Ten schedule, they could be rolling along into a 10-14 win range that's not far fetched.

UCLA, USC, Iowa, and Ohio State, which are led by the Cambridge sisters, are the foes I would expect to be a toss-up. Now it's not to underestimate any other Big Ten teams because any given game, anyone can come out with a win, that's how talented the conference is.

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