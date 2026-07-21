One Returning Terp Poised for Stardom: Why DeJuan Williams Is Ready to Break Out in Maryland’s Backfield

DeJuan Williams isn’t just returning to Maryland’s backfield. He’s returning with the look of a player ready to redefine the Terps’ offense. After flashing big‑play ability and mature poise as a freshman, Williams enters 2026 positioned to become the focal point of a unit searching for a new identity. His blend of burst, balance, and toughness gives Maryland a true every‑down threat, and with an expanded role on the horizon, this season sets up as his opportunity to emerge as one of the Big Ten’s most exciting young stars.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Williams played in all 12 games and earned nine starts, quickly emerging as one of Maryland’s most versatile offensive weapons. He led the Terps with 927 all‑purpose yards and scored four total touchdowns, showcasing his ability to impact the game on the ground and through the air. Williams paced the team with 501 rushing yards on 128 carries and was remarkably productive as a receiver, leading all Big Ten running backs with 45 receptions for 426 yards. His receiving total set a new Maryland single‑season record for a running back, surpassing Bruce Perry’s mark of 359 yards set in 2001. He also finished second in program history for single‑season catches by a running back, trailing only Allen Williams’ 51 in 1994.

His breakout campaign included several standout performances, earning him Maryland’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year honor at the team’s annual awards banquet. Williams posted a career‑best 64 rushing yards at Rutgers, delivered a 55‑yard receiving touchdown against No. 2 Indiana, and recorded a career‑high 86 receiving yards on seven catches at UCLA. He added rushing touchdowns against Towson, Nebraska, and Michigan State, further cementing his status as one of the most dynamic young backs in the Big Ten.

As a freshman in 2024, Williams appeared in three games and made the most of every touch, flashing the burst and vision that would later define his breakout. He ran for 46 yards on eight attempts and scored his first career touchdown in his college debut against UConn, finishing that game with 13 yards on four carries. His most impressive early performance came at Minnesota, where he posted a career‑high 30 rushing yards on just three attempts, including a 24‑yard burst that pushed Maryland into the red zone. Even in limited action, Williams showed he belonged, laying the groundwork for the impact he would make in the seasons that followed.

Why Dejuan Williams Is Built for a 2026 Breakout Season

Maryland has produced its share of electric running backs over the years, but few have entered a sophomore season with the momentum, versatility, and ceiling that Williams brings into 2026. His redshirt freshman campaign wasn’t just impressive. It was historic. In a Big Ten increasingly defined by hybrid playmakers, Williams already looks like the prototype.

Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes his rise even more compelling is how naturally his skill set fits Maryland’s evolving offense. With the Terps leaning into a more balanced, space‑driven attack, Williams’ ability to threaten defenses as both a runner and receiver gives the staff a true matchup weapon. He’s explosive enough to rip off chunk gains on the ground, patient enough to thrive in zone concepts, and polished enough as a pass catcher to line up anywhere in the formation. Few backs in the conference can stress a defense horizontally and vertically the way he can.

The flashes were undeniable in 2025, an 86‑yard receiving performance at UCLA, a 55‑yard touchdown against No. 2 Indiana, and steady production against some of the conference’s toughest fronts. What stood out the most was his consistency. Williams wasn’t just a situational threat. He was a reliable engine for Maryland’s offense, touching the ball in every game and delivering in high‑leverage moments. That reliability is often the dividing line between a talented freshman and a future star.

Now, with a full offseason to build on that foundation, Williams enters 2026 as the centerpiece of Maryland’s backfield and one of the most intriguing breakout candidates in the Big Ten. His workload is set to expand, his comfort in the system is growing, and his confidence, after rewriting parts of the record book, is unmistakable. If he continues on this trajectory, Williams won’t just be Maryland’s next standout running back. He’ll be one of the most dynamic offensive players in the conference.

Williams’ trajectory points in one direction, and 2026 is the year it all comes together. With a record‑setting freshman season behind him and a larger role ahead, he enters the new campaign as one of Maryland’s most important, and most explosive offensive pieces. His blend of production, versatility, and poise already separates him from typical underclassmen, and the Terps’ system is built to maximize exactly what he does best. If he continues to build on his foundation, stays healthy, and embraces the spotlight that’s waiting for him, Williams won’t just be a breakout candidate. He’ll be the next star to define Maryland football’s identity.

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