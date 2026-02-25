Maryland vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

Nebraska has started to stumble after getting off to a 2-0 start, going 3-4 in their last seven games. The good news is the Cornhuskers are coming off a dominant performance against Penn State and now they have another sweat-free matchup ahead of them tonight when they host the Maryland Terrapins.

Maryland is 4-12 in Big Ten play, but to their credit, they're coming off a 64-60 win against Washington. Can they pull off an even bigger upset tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Maryland vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Maryland +16 (-110)

Nebraska -16 (-110)

Moneyline

Maryland +950

Nebraska -1696

Total

OVER 141.5 (-110)

UNDER 141.5 (-110)

Maryland vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Maryland Record: 11-16 (4-12 in Big Ten)

Nebraska Record: 23-4 (12-4 in Big Ten)

Maryland vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Maryland is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Maryland is 8-1 straight up in its last nine games vs. Nebraska

Nebraska is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 15-5 in Nebraska's last 20 games

Maryland vs. Nebraska Key Player to Watch

Pryce Sandfort, F - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Pryce Sandfort is leading this Nebraska team in scoring, averaging 17.9 points per game. His biggest strength, and the reason for Nebraska's strong record, is his sharp-shooting from beyond the arc. He's hitting his 3-point shots at a rate of 41%. If he can keep that up, Nebraska is going to be a dangerous team to face in March.

Maryland vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points on Nebraska:

I'm going to jump at the chance to fade Maryland in any spot that makes sense, and tonight is one of those areas. Maryland is one of the worst power conference teams in the country this season, ranking outside the top 300 in both effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency. Nebraska, by comparison, ranks 25th and 13th in those two metrics.

Both teams rank inside the top 50 in three-point shot rate, but Nebraska ranks in the top 10 in perimeter defense while the Terps rank 347th, allowing teams to shoot 37.5% from beyond the arc.

This game has all the signs of a blowout in favor of the Cornhuskers.

Pick: Nebraska -16 (-110)

