How Close Is Maryland to Competing for a Big Ten Conference Championship?

Maryland enters the 2026 season facing long odds in a Big Ten conference stacked with national contenders. The Terps have not yet broken through under Mike Locksley, and recent seasons have exposed gaps in depth, consistency, and execution, but the path to contention isn’t impossible. With the right strategic shifts, Maryland can position itself to compete for a Big Ten championship sooner than expected.

Maryland’s 2026 schedule offers a realistic path to bowl eligibility and an outside shot at a seven‑win season if key improvements materialize. The Terps should open 3–0 with Hampton, at UConn, and a winnable home game against Virginia Tech, giving them early momentum. UCLA at home is a swing game, and Nebraska on the road is another matchup Maryland can compete in if the offense takes a step forward.

The midseason stretch at Ohio State, Rutgers, Illinois, and at Purdue likely produces mixed results, with Rutgers and Illinois representing Maryland’s best chances for conference wins. The closing gauntlet, Wisconsin, at USC, and Penn State, is brutal and will challenge Maryland’s depth and late‑season execution.

Realistically, Maryland can win 5–7 games, with six wins being the most balanced projection (sweep the nonconference slate, split UCLA/Nebraska, beat Rutgers and Illinois, and steal one more in November). If the Terps hit their developmental benchmarks, seven wins is possible, but anything beyond that would require multiple upsets.

Below is a detailed blueprint outlining what must change, what must improve, and what Maryland can leverage to make a legitimate run in 2026.

Build the Offense Around Malik Washington

Maryland’s most important asset is quarterback Malik Washington, who set the program’s freshman passing record in 2025. His arm talent, mobility, and poise give the Terps a legitimate foundation to build around. To compete for a Big Ten title, the offense must be tailored to his strengths, quick reads, RPO concepts, and vertical shots, while also addressing persistent issues in pass protection. Adding two reliable perimeter playmakers through recruiting or the transfer portal would give Washington the weapons needed to elevate the offense’s explosiveness.

Tempo should become a core identity, helping Washington find rhythm and preventing defenses from leveraging their depth. If Maryland can pair improved protection with a faster, more dynamic scheme, the Terps have a real chance to produce a top‑25 offense. Washington’s talent gives Maryland a pathway to that level, but the supporting structure around him must rise to meet it.

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass in against Michigan State in the second quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transform the Defensive Identity

Maryland’s defense has been the biggest barrier to true contention, showing occasional flashes but lacking the consistency, physicality, and depth required to compete at the top of the Big Ten. To change that trajectory in 2026, the Terps must commit to a more disruptive defensive identity by prioritizes aggression over bend‑and‑break principles. They also need to overhaul their trench recruiting, especially at defensive tackle, where championship teams typically dominate.

A championship-caliber defense doesn’t need to be elite, but it must be opportunistic, physical, and capable of closing games, traits Maryland must develop to take the next step.

Win the Turnover Battle- Every Week

Maryland’s inability to protect the football has been a defining flaw, with turnovers repeatedly erasing competitive performances against top opponents. To realistically contend for a Big Ten title, Washington must cut down on high‑risk throws, the defense needs to generate more takeaways through pressure and disguised coverages, and the entire team must emphasize ball security in situational moments, especially in the fourth quarter, where Maryland has too often beaten itself. Championship teams don’t hand away possessions, and for Maryland to elevate into that tier, eliminating self‑inflicted mistakes is non-negotiable.

Secure a Signature Win Early in the Season

Momentum matters, and Maryland has played top teams close but has never delivered the breakthrough win that can shift a program’s trajectory. A true 2026 championship push requires an early-season upset to spark belief and national attention, better execution in tight games where Maryland has historically struggled to close, and the ability to use that momentum to elevate recruiting and strengthen locker‑room confidence. One signature win can redefine expectations and give the Terps the psychological and competitive edge they’ve been missing.

Improve Fourth-Quarter Execution

Maryland has been competitive in multiple games against top teams, but those efforts consistently fade in the fourth quarter. To win the conference, conditioning must improve so the team can maintain intensity late, play‑calling needs to become more aggressive when the game is on the line, and the program must develop a closer’s mentality rather than simply a competitive one. Championship teams finish, and Maryland must learn to execute with poise and toughness in the moments that decide games.

Maryland Terrapins running back Dejuan Williams (0) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman DJ Allen (42) during the second half at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Path Is Difficult, but Not Impossible

Maryland is not currently a Big Ten contender, but the pieces for a breakthrough are finally starting to take shape. With Washington emerging as a true franchise quarterback, rising NIL investment strengthening roster retention, and the DMV talent pipeline continuing to deepen, the Terps have a real foundation to build on. To compete for a Big Ten championship in 2026, Maryland must commit to a clear blueprint. The Terps must build the offense around Washington, transform the defensive identity, win the turnover battle, upgrade the offensive line, secure a signature early-season win, leverage a favorable schedule, recruit and retain elite talent, and execute with toughness in the fourth quarter.

If the Terps can deliver on these core steps, they can elevate from a middle‑of‑the‑pack program to a legitimate contender capable of challenging the Big Ten’s elite.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.