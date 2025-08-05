5-star prospect with NBA ties talks Maryland offer
Maryland is not only going big game hunting for the 2026 recruiting class, but it is also getting a head start in the 2027 recruiting class. Elite prospect Dawson Battie from St. Mark’s High School in Dallas, Texas, has been on Maryland’s radar ever since coaches were allowed to reach out to him in June.
Maryland extended an offer to Battie in June and has scouted him throughout the summer on the AAU circuit, where he averaged nearly 16 points and 9 rebounds this summer with Southern Ties on the Puma Pro 16U circuit.
Battie (6-foot-8, 210 pounds) is rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports and ranks as the third-best recruit and power forward in Texas, as well as ninth nationally in the 2027 class. Dawson’s uncle Tony played 15 NBA seasons for six teams and is now an analyst for the Orlando Magic.
He currently has close to 20 offers, but Battie indicated that Houston and Texas, his home state schools, are recruiting him most actively.
“I would say I’m probably hearing from Houston the most right now, them and Texas,” Battie told Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports. “I have offers from Maryland, SMU, and some others. I have like 16 or 17 offers now.”
Battie is also hearing from Kentucky, LSU, Miami, and Tennessee, among other schools. Scouts are impressed by his ability to impact the paint on both sides of the floor. He has the potential to grow his game as a perimeter threat and a playmaker. He is a solid rebounder who plays with a relentless motor and is fundamentally sound, particularly when playing in the low post.
He further discussed his relationship with Maryland assistant coach Steve Roccaforte and the rest of the staff, along with how he would fit in with the style of play within Buzz Williams' scheme.
“Coach (Steve) Roccaforte, he’s an assistant coach there, I talk to him a lot. We text all the time. I really like their staff. I really like their play style. I like all of it with them, so they’re definitely in the running, too. I feel like their ability to move the ball—I like that. I like moving the ball, and I feel like when I watch them, they never have a play where people are just standing around, just waiting for the ball. So, that kind of fits my play style, really.”
Battie shared that he communicates frequently with Roccaforte and expressed appreciation for Maryland’s coaching staff and playing style. He noted that Maryland’s style of play aligns with his own preferences, which keeps the Terrapins as a serious contender.
Maryland will face a significant recruiting battle from schools in the Lone Star State to secure Battie, but if he ultimately ends up at College Park in two years, the battle is more than worth it.
