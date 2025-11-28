Maryland Falls To No. 8 Alabama
Maryland men's basketball dropped its final game to No. 8 Alabama, 105-72, in the Players Era Championship Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday.
The Terps (5-3) have played three straight games in the tournament, finishing with a 1-2 record.
Maryland's offense once again got off to a slow start, struggling to score and find consistent offensive sets. Defensively, due to the size advantage that Alabama (5-2) had in not only their front court but also their back court as well, it caused the Terps to pull towards the inside more, forcing a lot of switching, which led to a lot more clean looks on the outside for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama opened the game with a 24-7 lead in the first seven minutes of play. Hitting six of their 14 three-pointers within that span.
Alabama continued the offensive consistency, getting buckets out in transition and hitting shots from all over the floor. They used a 13-3 run that went about three minutes and began around the nine-minute mark in the half.
Labaron Philon was the Crimson Tides' leading scorer with 20 points. He scored 11 in the first half.
The Terps faired no better in the second half, unable to slow down or string consecutive stops together to halt the Alabama offense. Alabama scored 56 second-half points compared to Maryland's 43.
Darius Adams continues to be a consistent, reliable option for the Terps, leading with 20 points, shooting 5-of-7 from three. He's scored in double figures 7-out-of-8 Maryland games so far this season.
Pharrel Payne scored 14, with four rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Guillermo Del Pino added 10 points off the bench.
It was a tough finish to the Player Era Tournament for Maryland, the young, new-look team, which took on top-end contenders (Alabama) and (Gonzaga), who will surely be part of deep runs into March.
What it will do for Coach Buzz Williams and his team is help them go back, make changes, and see what and how they compete better against ranked opponents of that nature. The Terps have to get off to faster starts in contests and stop "shooting themselves in the foot" with sloppy play and turnovers.
Key Team Stats
Alabama shot 50/40/80 as a team throughout the night.
Maryland only went to the line 11 times, making seven free throws.
The Crimson Tide outrebounded the Terps 49-30.
Alabama scored 48 paint points compared to only Maryland's 30.
Alabama largest lead of the night was 39.
Up Next:
Maryland returns to the court Tuesday evening, hosting Wagner for a tipoff time at 8 p.m.