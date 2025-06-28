Angel Reese has four-word message for brother Julian Reese after signing with LA Lakers
Maryland star veteran Julian Reese worked out for some NBA teams, but the Terrapin went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, Reese was signed by one of the NBA's most iconic franchises to an UDFA deal on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers signed Reese and he will now compete in the Summer League to showcase his skills.
Following the announcement of Reese's signing, his sister, WNBA star Angel Reese, couldn't contain her excitement for her brother. The Chicago Sky forward shared the following message on her X account.
"OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU."
Here is the press release from Maryland about his signing:
The Baltimore native finished his four-year career as a Terp playing in 134 games with 102 starts. The power forward scored 1,488 career points to go with 1,015 rebounds making him one of just two players in program history, alongside Len Elmore, to post 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
He ranks 20th all-time in career scoring and is second all-time for rebounds. Reese also finished with 179 career blocks which ranks eighth, 133 assists and 113 steals. His career shooting percentage of .557 ranks seventh all-time. Additionally, his 37 career double doubles are the fifth most in program history. His 325 rebounds this past season are the ninth most for a single-year at Maryland.
This past season, the senior help Maryland reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds after starting all 36 games of the season. Maryland finished the year with a 27-9 overall record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten. He was also named to the All-Star Team of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.
Reese was a three-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection during his career. Only Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan earned all-conference honors three times during a career in the Big Ten era for Maryland. Overall, he was the 16th Terp in program history to earn all-conference honors three times during a career.
Here are some highlights about Reese during this past season with Maryland:
- All-B1G Ten Honorable Mention
- NABC All-District First Team
- Joined Len Elmore as the only players in program history to post 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in career (1,488 points and 1,015 rebounds).
- Ranks second in program history in career rebounds and 20th all-time in career points
- Finished career with 37 double-doubles, the fifth-most in program history.
- Started all 36 games and averaged 28.5 minutes per game.
- Fourth on team with 13.3 points per game, with a 55.5 field goal percentage and shot 73.4 from the charity stripe.
