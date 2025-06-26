Social media roars after New Orleans Pelicans land Maryland star Derik Queen
Maryland center Derik Queen was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, but will play for the New Orleans Pelicans after trading up to grab him. The Pelicans traded with the Hawks to land the Maryland big man. He is the first Maryland player selected since 2021.
Queen came to Maryland as a five-star prospect and he didn't disappoint. The Baltimore product helped lead the Terrapins to the Sweet 16. Queen averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds per game for Maryland this past season. He hit a buzzer-beater in the Round of 32 against Colorado State -- a moment Maryland fans will never forget.
The Pelicans were one team that was connected to Queen during the NBA process. He will now play beside former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. It's an intriguing pairing since neither Queen or Williamson has much of an outside. Could the Pelicans go old school and have two post players?
Following New Orleans selecting Queen, social media roared. Here are some of the top reactions to Queen's selection.
