Social media roars after New Orleans Pelicans land Maryland star Derik Queen

The Maryland legend is off to the Pelicans.

Trent Knoop

Maryland center Derik Queen was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, but will play for the New Orleans Pelicans after trading up to grab him. The Pelicans traded with the Hawks to land the Maryland big man. He is the first Maryland player selected since 2021.

Queen came to Maryland as a five-star prospect and he didn't disappoint. The Baltimore product helped lead the Terrapins to the Sweet 16. Queen averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds per game for Maryland this past season. He hit a buzzer-beater in the Round of 32 against Colorado State -- a moment Maryland fans will never forget.

The Pelicans were one team that was connected to Queen during the NBA process. He will now play beside former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. It's an intriguing pairing since neither Queen or Williamson has much of an outside. Could the Pelicans go old school and have two post players?

Following New Orleans selecting Queen, social media roared. Here are some of the top reactions to Queen's selection.

TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

