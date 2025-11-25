Maryland Survives Against UNLV In Players Era Festival
Pharrel Payne led the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team, scoring 20 points in a 74-67 win over UNLV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday evening in the Players Era Festival.
Yesterday's contest marked the third time in the young campaign that Payne finished with at least 20 points in an outing. In all three games, the Terps (5-1) have come out victorious.
Payne shot 7-of-8 from the field, grabbed eight boards, and had a block in his return from a one-game absence with a leg injury. Sixteen of his 20 total points came in the second half, sparking the Terps' comeback victory.
Darius Adams (15 points) and David Coit (11 points) were Maryland's other double-digit scorers.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led UNLV with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Kimani Hamilton added 11 points. Three Rebels players each finished with nine points: Tyrin Jones, Issac Williamson, and Al Green.
The Terrapins' play in the first half was not their best basketball by any means. They struggled to knock down shots, played sloppily, and turned the ball over 15 times. It allowed the Rebels (3-3) to score 25 of their 30 first-half points off it.
The vast production gave UNLV a 30-27 halftime lead.
Payne's second-half scoring outburst allowed Maryland to climb back into the game, overcoming UNLV's steady offensive flow at the beginning of the half. However, back-to-back three-pointers by Myles Rice and Mills gave the Terps a 51-49 lead at the 10:14 mark, their first since the 7:01 mark in the first half.
On the following possession, the Rebels tied it back up with a layup heading into a timeout. Out of the timeout, Rice converted on a driving layup, reclaiming the Terps' lead, a lead they would not relinquish for nearly the final 10 minutes of the game.
Key Terps Stats
- Maryland outrebounded UNLV 46-34.
- Maryland had 20 total turnovers, 15 in the first and only five in the second.
- The Terps scored 28 points in the paint.
- Yesterday's win was the Terps' second against the Rebels, with the first coming in 1978 at College Park in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Coach Buzz Williams spoke to the media postgame, discussing how his team was able to bounce back from the mistake-filled first half and flip the script in the second, stating;
"I think somewhat of the solution was we just tried to simplify, no matter what they were doing. We were going to do the same thing, and we found some continuity in that. But very lucky considering how high our turnover rate was to have a chance to win."