Maryland star Julian Reese signs UDFA deal with iconic NBA Franchise
Derik Queen was the lone Maryland basketball player to get drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, but another Terrapin will at least get a chance to get into the NBA next season. Veteran big man Julian Reese signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers -- one of the most iconic franchises in the NBA.
Reese was one of the elite defenders and rebounders in the Big Ten Conference last year. He averaged nine rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He also put up 13.3 points for the Maryland offense.
He will now play with the Lakers in the Summer League and showcase his abilities to try and crack a roster next season.
Here are some highlights about Reese during this past season with Maryland:
- All-B1G Ten Honorable Mention
- NABC All-District First Team
- Joined Len Elmore as the only players in program history to post 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in career (1,488 points and 1,015 rebounds).
- Ranks second in program history in career rebounds and 20th all-time in career points
- Finished career with 37 double-doubles, the fifth-most in program history.
- Started all 36 games and averaged 28.5 minutes per game.
- Fourth on team with 13.3 points per game, with a 55.5 field goal percentage and shot 73.4 from the charity stripe.
