Maryland men's basketball is a major winner in latest Power Ranking
Every week, NCAA men's basketball analyst Andy Katz releases a new Power 37 ranking. The Terrapins, who Katz had ranked for most of the season, fell completely out of his rankings after a tough three-game stretch two weeks ago. Maryland had lost to Northwestern and barely got by both Minnesota and Nebraska.
But the Terps were tremendous this past week after they defeated both Illinois and Indiana on the road. Maryland recorded its first two road wins of the year and both came against legit contenders in the conference.
Following Maryland's two-win week, Katz had the Terrapins as major risers in his power ranking. Not only did Maryland go from unranked to ranked, but the Terps are back in the top 25 sitting at No. 23 overall.
Maryland will get a slight break this week with just one game on the docket. The Terrapins will host Wisconsin who is a half-game ahead as of Monday. The Terrapins could continue to make noise if Maryland can get another signature win to its resume. According to Katz, Wisconsin is the No. 12 overall team in the country. Katz also has Illinois, who the Terps beat handily, at No. 24 which is one spot behind Maryland.
