Buzz Williams Speaks Out After Maryland's 43-Point Loss To Michigan State

It's no secret that Buzz Williams' first season as head coach of the Maryland Terrapins has been a struggle, but now it's beginning to get downright ridiculous.

Saturday saw the Terps fall on the road to the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans by a lopsided score of 91-48, the team's worst loss since they joined the Big 10 back in 2014.

The loss brought Maryland to 8-12 on the season and a dismal 1-8 in conference play in an unwelcoming first year for Williams in the Big 10, having made the move to Maryland after six years in the SEC with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Maryland Terrapins guard David Coit (8) drives past Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

After the horrific loss, Williams took to the media to lay out just how tough the road ahead was for the team going forward.

"Secrets are lies. I'm not going to keep a secret," Williams said. "We have a long, long, millions of miles to go in every possible way. On the floor, off the floor."

After scoring their first conference win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, the going hasn't gotten any better, as the Terrapins would suffer a midweek loss to the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini and then the crushing loss to the Spartans.

Williams even made note that some of the same problems they faced on Wednesday against Illinois plagued them against Michigan State on Saturday.

"Some of the same things that we struggled with on Wednesday night are the same things that we struggled with tonight," he said. "Whether that's in the film room, whether that's in skill development, whether that's in the weight room, whether that's in recruiting, we've got a long way to go, and that's the truth, and all I know to do is tell the truth."

Knowing his team is the main reason for the struggle, Williams also gave credit to Michigan State and their physical style of play.

"They play with so much gravity," Williams said. "And it's not one player; it's the entire team. And they play really fast, make or miss, incredible pressure at the rim when the ball is in the air. And most of their shots, they want to be at the rim. In some ways, we competed on the glass, in their range, we didn't get completely demolished… But the force that they play with is phenomenal."

Williams also gave his props to his coaching staff and their almost century of combined experience as Maryland directs themselves through the dog days of Williams' first year in College Park.

"I am grateful for the 97 years of experience of our staff," Williams said. "They're continuing to find the right words, the right pictures, the things that we're trying to improve in, the things that we're deficient in. And there's multiple things, and we've got to continue to make growth."

The Terrapins earn a break from midweek play, but face another tough opponent next Sunday when they host the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers, who currently sit 17-3 on the season.

More From Maryland On SI