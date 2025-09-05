How Buzz Williams Convinced a Top Shot-Blocker to Pick Maryland
For Collin Metcalf, leaving Northeastern meant more than finding a bigger stage—it meant finding the right home.
The senior center says he found that in Maryland, where new head coach Buzz Williams is building a culture rooted in accountability, trust, and family.
The Buzz Effect
Metcalf says it didn’t take long for Williams’ approach to stand out.
“When I visited, I saw all the coaches working out together, pushing each other. That discipline spoke volumes,” Metcalf told Maryland Sports Radio.
“Coach Buzz is methodical in how he recruits. It’s not just about talent—it’s about who you are as a person. That’s what made me feel like this was the right place for me.”
Williams and his staff bring nearly a century of combined experience to the program, something Metcalf called “rare” and a foundation for his trust in the system.
A Family Environment
But what ultimately sold him wasn’t just the résumé—it was the environment.
“People talk about family in college basketball all the time, but here it’s real,” Metcalf said.
“It’s in the way the coaches treat the players, the way the guys hold each other accountable, the way we do things together off the court. From day one, it felt like I wasn’t just transferring to a team—I was joining a family.”
That togetherness shows up in small ways, from book-club style team meetings to everyday interactions in their close-knit living setup.
For Metcalf, who grew up moving frequently as an Army brat, that sense of belonging carried weight.
The Right Fit at the Right Time
At Northeastern, Metcalf carved out a niche as a defensive stopper. At Maryland, he’ll get the chance to bring that same identity to a bigger conference—backed by a culture that mirrors his own values.
“Coach Buzz builds trust,” he said. “You know he’s going to fight for you, and that makes you want to give everything back. That’s what made the decision easy.”
For Maryland, adding one of the country’s best shot-blockers is a win. For Metcalf, finding a true basketball family in College Park may be the biggest victory of all.