All terrapins

How Buzz Williams Convinced a Top Shot-Blocker to Pick Maryland

Maryland basketball’s new era under Buzz Williams is already paying off in the transfer portal. Collin Metcalf, one of the nation’s top shot-blockers chose the Terps after being won over by the culture Williams and his staff have built. For the veteran center, the combination of discipline, family atmosphere, and trust made Maryland the obvious choice.

Jalon Dixon

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half against the Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half against the Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

For Collin Metcalf, leaving Northeastern meant more than finding a bigger stage—it meant finding the right home.

The senior center says he found that in Maryland, where new head coach Buzz Williams is building a culture rooted in accountability, trust, and family.

The Buzz Effect

Maryland Terrapins coach Buzz Williams Terps center Collin Metcalf Big Ten basketball big ten conference northeastern huskies
March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half against the Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Metcalf says it didn’t take long for Williams’ approach to stand out.

“When I visited, I saw all the coaches working out together, pushing each other. That discipline spoke volumes,” Metcalf told Maryland Sports Radio.

Maryland Terrapins coach Buzz Williams Terps center Collin Metcalf Big Ten basketball big ten conference northeastern huskies
Mar 8, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“Coach Buzz is methodical in how he recruits. It’s not just about talent—it’s about who you are as a person. That’s what made me feel like this was the right place for me.”

Williams and his staff bring nearly a century of combined experience to the program, something Metcalf called “rare” and a foundation for his trust in the system.

A Family Environment

Maryland Terrapins coach Buzz Williams Terps center Collin Metcalf Big Ten basketball big ten conference northeastern huskies
Jul 25, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; University of Maryland head basketball coach Buzz Williams throws out the first pitch before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

But what ultimately sold him wasn’t just the résumé—it was the environment.

“People talk about family in college basketball all the time, but here it’s real,” Metcalf said.

“It’s in the way the coaches treat the players, the way the guys hold each other accountable, the way we do things together off the court. From day one, it felt like I wasn’t just transferring to a team—I was joining a family.”

Maryland Terrapins coach Buzz Williams Terps center Collin Metcalf Big Ten basketball big ten conference northeastern huskies
Mar 8, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

That togetherness shows up in small ways, from book-club style team meetings to everyday interactions in their close-knit living setup.

For Metcalf, who grew up moving frequently as an Army brat, that sense of belonging carried weight.

The Right Fit at the Right Time

Maryland Terrapins coach Buzz Williams Terps center Collin Metcalf Big Ten basketball big ten conference northeastern huskies
Dec 29, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northeastern Huskies center Collin Metcalf (45) shoots against Northwestern Wildcats forward Luke Hunger (33) and guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

At Northeastern, Metcalf carved out a niche as a defensive stopper. At Maryland, he’ll get the chance to bring that same identity to a bigger conference—backed by a culture that mirrors his own values.

“Coach Buzz builds trust,” he said. “You know he’s going to fight for you, and that makes you want to give everything back. That’s what made the decision easy.”

For Maryland, adding one of the country’s best shot-blockers is a win. For Metcalf, finding a true basketball family in College Park may be the biggest victory of all.

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon is a sports journalist and content creator with a sharp eye for storytelling and a deep love for the game. With years of experience covering the NBA and WNBA across blogs, podcasts, and digital media, Jalon brings a unique mix of insight, creativity, and authenticity to every piece he writes. He is the founder of Routine Jumper, a rising sports media platform built on thoughtful analysis and basketball culture. Whether breaking down X’s and O’s or elevating under-the-radar stories, Jalon’s work always centers the heart of the game.

Home/Basketball