Maryland men's basketball opens the February stretch, welcoming No. 12 Purdue to Xfinity Center for a high-stakes Big Ten matchup. The Terrapins will be aiming to break the two-game losing streak against the Boilermakers in their home court.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. This face-off will be the start of an eight-game month where Maryland hosts four contests and faces just two ranked foes.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, February 1, 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 1, 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET Location: XFINITY Center, College Park, Md.

XFINITY Center, College Park, Md. TV: CBS

CBS Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network with Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, and Walt Williams

Keep An Eye On Diggy Coit

The Terps will be entering the match with two losses and a single victory in their last three games. The win came against Penn State in a home game, where they set a program record with 18 three-pointers in a 93-76 victory.

That performance capped a strong week for guard Diggy Coit, who earned Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, AP National Player of the Week, and a spot among the USBWA's five national honorees.

Coit averaged 36.5 points across games at USC and versus the Nittany Lions, connecting on 13 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc.

In the Penn State win, Coit scored 43 points, the highest ever at Xfinity Center and one shy of the all-time Maryland single-game mark set by Ernie Graham in 1978. His nine three-pointers matched the individual program record, highlighting his role as a primary scoring threat.

February offers Maryland a chance to solidify its conference standing. After this ranked tilt, the Terps host or visit four squads from the lower half of the Big Ten standings before closing the month at No. 5 Nebraska.

Four home games on the slate provide an opportunity for the team to build momentum in their home turf.

Maryland Vs Purdue History

Since Purdue joined Maryland's conference schedule in 2015, the series has been competitive but tilted toward the Boilermakers. The Terps hold a 6-10 overall record and a two-game losing streak. At home, Maryland fares better with a 5-3 mark, while road games have proven tougher at 1-7.

The rivalry's first meeting saw Maryland claim a 69-60 victory in 2015, setting the tone for several close battles. The Terps' largest win came by 14 points in 2023, and their tightest was a one-point thriller in 2021.

Over the last 10 encounters, Maryland has gone 4-6, averaging 66.7 points per game. Maryland's longest win streak stands at two games from 2019-20, while Purdue once rattled off five straight from 2016-18.

