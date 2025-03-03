ESPN analyst thinks Maryland will win Big Ten Tournament
With the Big Ten Tournament set to kick off next week, fans and analysts are already looking ahead and making their predictions. And when it comes to the Maryland Terrapins specifically, it's clear that there are plenty of folks who expect the Terps to make some noise in the tournament. One of those individuals is ESPN analyst Jeff Borzello, who recently predicted that the Terrapins will come out on top in the Big Ten tournament.
Here's what he had to say:
"Entering March, there were only five teams ranked in the top 20 at KenPom in offensive and defensive efficiency - and four of them are who you'd think. But the fifth and the ony one from the Big Ten, is Maryland. The Terps don't have much depth, but their starting five has a terrific point guard in Ja'Kobi Gillespie, two high-level bigs in Derik Queen and Julian Reese, and two wings playing their best basketball in Rodney Rice and Selton Miguel. Their seven losses have come by an average of 3.9 points, so they need to learn how to win close games. Why not start now?"
It's a solid argument for why Maryland should be one of the favorites not just in the Big Ten Tournament, but the NCAA Tournament as well. Every member of Maryland's starting five averages double-figures in scoring, and that balance offensively makes it extremely difficult to beat the Terps. But they're also incredibly active defensively, with active guards and the duo of Queen and Reese guarding the rim.
Obviously the biggest concern for Maryland ahead of the tournament is the lack of scoring support from the bench. In 29 games this season, Maryland's starting five has accounted for 2,024 of the Terps' 2,382 points, good for nearly 85 percent of the production. In order for Maryland to have a shot at winning the conference tournament or even the NCAA tournament, that starting unit will need to continue its consistent play on both ends of the floor.
