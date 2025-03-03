Maryland football receives prediction to land massive 5-star 2026 prospect
On the heels of 2026 five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho posting a photo of himself wearing a Maryland football jersey, the nation's No. 3 prospect has been predicted to land with the Terrapins. 247Sports' Jeff Ermann placed a Crystal Ball in favor of Maryland to land Iheanacho with a confidence level of '7' out of 10.
If Iheanacho would commit to Maryland, it would give the Terrapins two elite five-star prospects with edge rusher Zion Elee already in the fold.
According to the Composite, the Rockville (MD) prospect is the No. 2 ranked offensive tackle in the class and the third-best prospect out there. He stands at 6-6 and weighs a whopping 345-pounds. Landing two five-star recruits would be ground-breaking for Mike Locksley's program. Coming off of a 4-8 campaign while losing a ton of players to the transfer portal, Maryland is starting to gain some serious steam on the recruiting trail.
Here's 247Sports' scouting report on the massive lineman:
A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size. Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen. Will need to improve his ankle and hip flexibility, but even with some stiffness in his lower half is still athletic enough to dominate on both Friday nights and the offseason camp circuit. Checks multi-sport boxes with skillful basketball tape. Rare elite football prospect that boards at the renowned Georgetown Preparatory School. Somebody defenders look to avoid in the run game, especially at the second level. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft.
