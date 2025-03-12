Fans roast college basketball analyst for horrible take on Maryland's Derik Queen
Following his playing and coaching days at the colligate level, Dan Dakich carved out a nice career as an analyst who's now known mostly for his controversial takes.
One of those old takes was recently exposed by Maryland fans, as Dakich was called out for his previous assessment of Terrapin standout Derik Queen. On Tuesday, Queen was named First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He averaged a team-high 15.7 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game during the regular season as a true freshman, serving as a critical piece to Maryland's "Crab Five."
And while the former five-star recruit was clearly a massive pickup for the Terrapins, Dakich once labeled Queen as an "entitled" and "overrated" prep school player.
After the Big Ten honors came rolling in for the star freshman, Maryland fans rushed to remind Dakich of his horrible take from a year ago.
