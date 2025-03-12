All terrapins

Fans roast college basketball analyst for horrible take on Maryland's Derik Queen

Maryland's Derik Queen was named First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Tuesday, leading fans to roast Dan Dakich for his previous assessment of the star center.

Chris Breiler

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following his playing and coaching days at the colligate level, Dan Dakich carved out a nice career as an analyst who's now known mostly for his controversial takes.

One of those old takes was recently exposed by Maryland fans, as Dakich was called out for his previous assessment of Terrapin standout Derik Queen. On Tuesday, Queen was named First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He averaged a team-high 15.7 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game during the regular season as a true freshman, serving as a critical piece to Maryland's "Crab Five."

And while the former five-star recruit was clearly a massive pickup for the Terrapins, Dakich once labeled Queen as an "entitled" and "overrated" prep school player.

After the Big Ten honors came rolling in for the star freshman, Maryland fans rushed to remind Dakich of his horrible take from a year ago.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball