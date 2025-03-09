Predicting the outcome of every game in the 2025 Big Ten basketball tournament
After Sunday's slate of games, the regular season has concluded and the Big Ten Tournament is set. Following the Wolverines' loss to Michigan State, Maryland secured the No. 2 seed in the bracket and the Terrapins get themselves a double bye.
Who's going to win the Big Ten Tournament? We do our best to guess the winner of every game with a quick analysis.
Round 1 (Wednesday)
No. 13 Northwestern vs. No. 12 Minnesota
Northwestern won the lone meeting this season and the 'Cats won the last three out of five contests, while the Gophers have one win in the last five games. Nick Martinelli could give Minnesota some trouble.
Winner: Northwestern
No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State
Ohio State is far from a perfect team, but the Buckeyes can score the ball and Iowa has trouble playing defense -- worst in the Big Ten. Bruce Thornton and the Buckeye should get this one.
Winner: Ohio State
No. 14 USC vs. No. 11 Rutgers
Rutgers and USC are nearly identical in how many points they both score and give up. But USC has won just one game in the last seven tries. As bad of a season as the Scarlet Knights have had, they still have two potential top-three picks in the NBA Draft.
Winner: Rutgers
Round 2 (Thursday)
No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Oregon
The Ducks and Hoosiers played earlier this month and Oregon came out on top. But both teams are playing good basketball right now with potential slots into the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers likely have more to play for, but which Indiana team will show up?
Winner: Indiana
No. 13 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Wisconsin
Although Wisconsin just dropped a home game against Penn State, the Badgers are clearly the better team of the two. The 'Cats should bounce out of the tournament after one win.
Winner: Wisconsin
No. 10 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Illinois
Illinois ended the season well beating both Michigan and Purdue and the highest scoring Big Ten team started drilling their 3s. Will that travel to Indianapolis for the tournament? Time will tell.
Winner: Illinois
No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 6 Purdue
These two teams played twice this season and Purdue crushed the Scarlet Knights twice. The bigs of the Boilermakers will be too much for Rutgers -- again.
Winner: Purdue
Round 3 (Friday)
No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 1 Michigan State
Michigan State lost to Indiana in the lone game between the two. As it was mentioned above, the Hoosiers are playing for their NCAA Tournament lives, but it's hard to believe the Spartans are going to lose to Indiana twice.
Winner: Michigan State
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 UCLA
Believe it or not, UCLA is 15th in the conference in scoring, but the Bruins play great defense. As they say, defense travels in tournament play. Wisconsin will need offensive output to win this game and good thing for the Badgers -- they already had one game under their belt.
Winner: Wisconsin
No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 2 Maryland
Maryland isn't having much trouble beating anyone right now and that includes Illinois. The Terps wiped the floor with the Illini earlier in the year. If Illinois doesn't hit its 3s, Maryland could see an easy victory.
Winner: Maryland
No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 3 Michigan
Michigan is a sinking ship right now and the Wolverines can't do anything right offensively. Michigan needs a reset and its sort of getting that, but Purdue spells trouble for the Wolverines on a neutral site.
Winner: Purdue
Round 4 (Saturday)
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Michigan State
Michigan State is one of the best rebounding teams in the conference and while the Spartans don't have a true scoring threat -- it's all hands on deck. Wisconsin has the team to unseat Michigan State, but once again, the Spartans are playing too well.
Winner: Michigan State
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 6 Purdue
The two teams played each other one time but that was before Maryland was really Maryland. The Terrapins are a brand new team in the second half of the season and the Maryland bigs are a lot to handle -- even for the Purdue bigs.
Winner: Maryland
Final (Sunday)
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 1 Michigan State
These two teams played each other one time this season and Spartans' Tre Holloman drilled a half-court shot to win. They are the two hottest teams in the conference and the two favorites to win the tournament. As the old saying goes, 'It's hard to beat the same team twice'.
Big Ten Tournament winner: Maryland
