Maryland Basketball: 4 Terrapins earn Big Ten honors
With the 2024-25 regular season in the books, the postseason conference honors are rolling in for a host of Maryland Terrapins. On Tuesday, Derik Queen, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Julian Reese, and Selton Miguel all received various Big Ten honors.
Here's a detailed look at each:
Derik Queen
- First Team All-Big Ten
- Big Ten Freshman of the Year
- All-Freshman Team
Derik Queen finished the 2024-25 regular season with the most double-doubles by a freshman in the country (13), he's averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, and has ten games of 20 or more points.
Ja'Kobi Gillespie
- All-Big Ten (Third Team)
Gillespie has hit 74 three-pointers this year, and he's averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
Julian Reese
- All-Big Ten (Honorable Mention)
Reese becomes just the 16th player in program history to earn all=conference honors three times in his career, and just the third player to do so since Maryland joined the Big Ten. He's averaging 13.2 poings and a team high 9.3 rebounds per game.
Selton Miguel
- Big Ten Sportsmanship Award
Miguel is averaging 12 points per game, and he's achieved double-figures in scoring 23 times this season. He's shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc, which is good for No. 11 in the Big Ten.
