All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: 4 Terrapins earn Big Ten honors

With the regular season in the books, the Big Ten awards are rolling in for a host of Maryland Terrapins.

Chris Breiler

Maryland Basketball starting five
Maryland Basketball starting five / Maryland Basketball
In this story:

With the 2024-25 regular season in the books, the postseason conference honors are rolling in for a host of Maryland Terrapins. On Tuesday, Derik Queen, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Julian Reese, and Selton Miguel all received various Big Ten honors.

Here's a detailed look at each:

Derik Queen

Maryland Basketball
Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
  • First Team All-Big Ten
  • Big Ten Freshman of the Year
  • All-Freshman Team

Derik Queen finished the 2024-25 regular season with the most double-doubles by a freshman in the country (13), he's averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, and has ten games of 20 or more points.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Maryland Basketball
Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
  • All-Big Ten (Third Team)

Gillespie has hit 74 three-pointers this year, and he's averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Julian Reese

Maryland Basketball
Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
  • All-Big Ten (Honorable Mention)

Reese becomes just the 16th player in program history to earn all=conference honors three times in his career, and just the third player to do so since Maryland joined the Big Ten. He's averaging 13.2 poings and a team high 9.3 rebounds per game.

Selton Miguel

Maryland Basketball
Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
  • Big Ten Sportsmanship Award

Miguel is averaging 12 points per game, and he's achieved double-figures in scoring 23 times this season. He's shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc, which is good for No. 11 in the Big Ten.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball