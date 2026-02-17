Former Maryland Standout On His High Road To NBA Stardom

Jahmir Young arrived at Maryland as a transfer with a lot to prove, and when he left, he left as one of the best Guards in Maryland history. Today, the 25-year-old is carving out a professional path that looks increasingly promising for NBA stardom. His journey from Xfinity Center to the G League, and now the Rising Stars, has seen constant growth and impressive performances all around the board.

Young led the Terps in scoring during his final season, earning All-Big Ten honors for his scoring, playmaking, and leadership. That skillset transitioned seamlessly to the pro level. In his rookie G League campaign, Young averaged 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game, earning All-Rookie Team recognition. His blend of scoring potential and floor leadership immediately made him stand out.

That strong start opened many doors for Young. In February, Young signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls. By March, he made his NBA debut, getting a taste of the big stage in six games. Although Young had very limited hours of play, with his performance, he made it clear that he was here to stay.

Summer League Star Turn And Move to Miami

Young returned to Summer League with the Bulls, determined to build on that momentum, and he delivered spectacularly. He exploded for a 37-point performance, setting a franchise Summer League scoring record. The showing reaffirmed his ability to dominate against high-level competition, even if it didn't immediately translate to a full roster spot.

Some shots of Jahmir Young from All-Star weekend 🐢 pic.twitter.com/4XdAQs9PUq — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 16, 2026

Undeterred, Young signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat before the season. That deal was quickly converted to a two-way contract, giving him a home for growth, and Young has made the most out of it.

This season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, he's elevated his game to new heights with an impressive scoreline including 26.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game on 58.3 percent true shooting.

His performance earned him league-wide recognition. Young was selected for the Rising Stars Game (as an injury replacement for Mac McClung), the G League Next Up Game, and the Three-Point Shootout.

In late January, the Heat promoted him, and he appeared in three NBA games before the All-Star break, including 10 minutes against his former Bulls team, making it a full circle.

Learning from the Best in Miami

Young has embraced Miami's developmental culture. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has been very vocal about what it takes to stick in the league. Young quoted the coach's advice, saying just doing all the little things, like getting 50/50 balls and being a nuisance for the enemy defense, is what makes a good Guard.

That mindset shift, from primary scorer at Maryland to two-way contributor, became a testament to Young’s mature mindset. At Maryland, Young carried the load offensively, however in the pros, he's focusing on defense, hustle, and making winning plays.

In his brief NBA time with Miami, Young has totaled 17 points, four rebounds, six assists, and a steal on solid shooting in eight games. But it's the G League where he's truly shone, proving he can produce at a high volume and efficiency.

What’s Next For Young?

At 25, Young is older than many rising stars, but that experience has proven to be an asset for him. His G League numbers, scoring at an elite clip, facilitating at a high level, have put him on the radar.

For us, Maryland fans, Young's ascent is a point of pride. From leading the Terps' resurgence to dominating the G League, he's living proof of the program's ability to develop pros. His story inspires the next generation of Terps, also works as a great pitch for securing new talent from the portal.

