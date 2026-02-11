Maryland Men's Basketball vs. Iowa Preview

Maryland men's basketball returns to Xfinity Center this Wednesday night, all set to continue their positive momentum after their hard-earned road victory and win their first consecutive Big Ten wins since late November.

Fresh off a 67-62 win at Minnesota, thanks to a phenomenal clutch by Diggy Coit, the Terps will host Iowa next in a rematch that could provide momentum in a grueling February slate. With just eight games left, head coach Buzz Williams’ squad needs to secure as many positive strides as they can.

Iowa is currently riding a six-game win streak with an impressive 18-5 record and 8-4 in conference play. This is their strongest start through 23 games since 2018-19. The Hawkeyes' effective streak, as well as great form, give them very strong odds in this game, but at the same time, Maryland's recent performance and clear growth make the Terps a real contender in the match.

This matchup will serve as Maryland's annual beach theme game, featuring 2,000 Tiki Terps Hawaiian shirts for students sponsored by Pepsi, alongside beach activities. The evening also celebrates Black History Month.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: FS1

Stream: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network with Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, and Walt Williams

Iowa Key Team Stats

Record: 18-5 overall, 8-4 Big Ten (best league start since 2015-16)

Offense: 78.1 points per game (134th nationally); 51% field goal percentage (13th); 15.7 assists per game (82nd)

Defense: 63.8 points allowed per game (8th); opponents held below season average in every contest; 23rd in KenPom defensive ratings

Rebounding: 27.2 rebounds per game (seventh-worst nationally); allow 25.5 (third-best)

Turnovers: Force 13.3 per game (50th); commit 9.3 (28th)

Three-Point Shooting: 8.1 made per game (154th); 37.6% (28th); allow 5.8 made (12th-best) and 31.3% (62nd)

Two-Point Focus: 59.6% of attempts (70.3% of baskets); 40.4% from three (29.7% of points)

Three Key Points

Stirtz's Firepower: Iowa's offense revolves around Bennett Stirtz, who has scored 20-plus in six straight games and posted career highs recently. Maryland may assign freshman Andre Mills to shadow him, as successfully disrupting him could disrupt the Hawkeyes' flow. Rebounding and Transition Battle: Iowa excels in limiting rebounds (third nationally at 25.5 allowed) but ranks poorly in grabbing them (27.2 per game). Maryland must capitalize on the glass without Payne, turning boards into fast breaks to counter Iowa's efficient half-court sets. Efficient Scoring Depth: Coit's heroics carried Maryland's last outing, but contributions from Mills and Darius Adams will be crucial. Elijah Saunders' inconsistency, ranging from 20 points to single digits, needs stabilization against Iowa's stingy defense.

Maryland's first Big Ten match was against Iowa in early December, which revealed a lot of early-season vulnerabilities in a one-sided defeat. The Hawkeyes dominated with pace and talent, forcing 18 Terps turnovers that fueled 21 points off mistakes and 15 fast-break scores.

Iowa's standout guard Bennett Stirtz stole the spotlight with 25 points thanks to his shooting, giving a good show of his skills. Pharrel Payne anchored Maryland with 17 points and 14 rebounds, but the rest of the starters struggled, combining for just 5-of-18 from the field. Cam Manyawu's athletic dunks were a sight to behold.

The loss highlighted Maryland's issues with ball security and defensive adjustments, areas Williams has targeted since then.

Recent Developments for Both Teams

Since that December meeting, Maryland has been through a rough patch. Big Ten play hasn’t been kind to the Terps, with Payne's injury sidelining the team's top scorer and rebounder since mid-December.

Shooting concerns also plague the lineup as the recent losses stand as grim reminders of their subpar throwing. Against Oregon and UCLA, the Terps went a combined 13-of-68 from deep. However, after Sunday’s win, the hope for the Terps is pretty strong.

On the other hand, Iowa has thrived as a competitive force without a national ranking. Their five losses include four against top-20 teams, mostly on the road. A mid-January skid saw three close defeats to Minnesota, Illinois, and Purdue, all by seven points or fewer.

Since then, the Hawkeyes have reeled off six straight wins, including a 74-57 rout of Indiana. Stirtz has been sensational, averaging 22.9 points in league play with eight 20-point games, earning back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

Iowa's defense ranks ninth nationally, allowing 63.8 points per game, while holding every opponent below their season average. Offensively, they shoot 51 percent from the field (13th in the country) and rank high in effective field goal percentage.

More from Maryland On SI