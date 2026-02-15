Former Maryland Terp Jahmir Young Makes His Way To The NBA Rising Stars

The former star guard of the Maryland Terrapins, Jahmir Young, is heading to NBA All-Star Weekend. The Miami Heat two-way player has been selected as an injury replacement for the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars game, stepping in for Chicago Bulls guard Mac McClung, who is sidelined with a right calf injury.

Young, 25, will suit up for Team Austin, which is coached by former NBA guard Austin Rivers, in the mini-tournament featuring top rookies, sophomores, and G League standouts. The event tips off Friday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, streaming live on Peacock.

Young joins the list of other talented replacements, including Utah's Ace Bailey (for injured Cooper Flagg) and Washington's Bub Carrington (for Alex Sarr).

The Heat now have two representatives at Rising Stars, with big man Kel'el Ware also participating. It's a rewarding nod for Young, who has spent most of the season dominating in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Dominance in the G League Earns Young The Spot

News: Former Terp Jahmir Young is replacing the injured Mac McClung on Team Austin in the 2026 Rising Stars Game 🐢



📸: NBAAStar pic.twitter.com/taLlDjLaS3 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 12, 2026

Young has been a force for Sioux Falls, averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists across 22 games. He's shooting efficiently with 45.1 percent from the field, 34.0 percent from three, and 84.3 percent at the line, for a true shooting mark of 58.3 percent.

Back in College Park, Young became a fan favorite with his explosive drives, deep range, and clutch performances. After transferring to Maryland, he led the Terps in scoring and earned All-Big Ten honors, helping revitalize the program. His journey from underrated recruit to the pro leagues still works as a pitch for the program to attract new talent.

This season, Young has appeared in eight NBA games with Miami, totaling 17 points, four rebounds, six assists, and a steal on solid shooting. But his standout performance in the G League is what caught the league's eye, earning him this All-Star Weekend invitation.

What to Expect in Rising Stars

The Castrol Rising Stars format features four teams in a single-elimination tournament, three squads of NBA rookies and sophomores (drafted by honorary coaches Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady), plus one G League team led by Rivers. Games are played to a target score in a high-paced format.

This would be a great stage for Young to showcase his skills. Teammates on Team Austin include promising G League talents, giving Young a chance to lead and impress scouts, executives, and fans.

What’s Ahead?

At 25, he's quite older than many participants but brings maturity and production that stand out. This weekend offers him exposure on a big stage during All-Star festivities. A strong showing could accelerate Young's path to a full NBA roster spot. We, as Terp fans, will be watching closely, cheering for the guard who once stomped in the Xfinity Center.

