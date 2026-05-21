Thunder Open as Underdogs in Game 3 Odds vs. Spurs After Latest Jalen Williams Injury Update

Jalen Williams cannot catch a break for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The All-Star forward missed 49 games during the regular season due to wrist and hamstring injuries, and he's missed most of the team's playoff run with a left hamstring issue.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, Williams appeared to aggravate his hamstring and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. This could be a major blow to the Thunder, who still found a way to win Game 2 at home to even the series.

Jalen Williams was getting treatment on his left hamstring after exiting. That’s the hamstring he strained in Game 2 of the first round, causing him to miss six games before coming back for the West finals opener. https://t.co/lAzbnqpr0f — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 21, 2026

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault did not provide a major update on Williams after the game, saying that he'll be "checked out" in the morning.

Oddsmakers have already given an edge to the Spurs in Game 3 with Williams' status in question.

Coach Daigneault on Jalen Williams after Game 2:



"He'll get checked out in the morning. We’ll see where he's at. We’ll update accordingly." — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 21, 2026

San Antonio is a 1.5-point favorite at home in the odds at DraftKings, making Friday's game just the fifth time in the 2025-26 season that the Thunder have been underdogs. It's the first time they've been dogs in the playoffs after they were favored in their first 10 games.

That's a sign that Williams is going to miss Game 3, and it's hard to see him being able to play after he sat out the rest of Game 2. Hamstring injuries aren't a one-day issue, and it's worth noting that Williams was injured in Game 2 of the first round and did not return until Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

So, he missed about a month with the injury already this postseason, and a similar timeline would likely knock him out for the rest of the season.

Oklahoma City was 39-10 in the regular season without the All-NBA forward, and it swept the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers even though he played in just two games. Still, the Spurs are a major step up in class, and losing Williams' two-way ability is undoubtedly a blow to the Thunder's title chances.

Still, OKC is set as an odds-on favorite to win the title in the 2025-26 season.

This postseason, Williams is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from 3. He had 26 points in Game 1 of this series, but he played just over seven minutes and finished with four points in Game 2.

The Thunder will release an official injury report for Friday's Game 3 on Thursday, which should give more insight into Williams' chances of returning for Game 3 -- or even Game 4 -- of this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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