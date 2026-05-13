Maryland’s Transfer Class Shines with Three Players in 247Sports Final Rankings

Maryland’s transfer class made a loud statement as all three incoming additions earned spots in 247Sports’ final transfer rankings, underscoring the strength and balance of the Terps’ portal haul. Tomislav Buljan leads the group at No. 67, followed by dynamic guard Bishop Boswell at No. 82 and former five‑star talent D.J. Wagner at No. 126, giving Buzz Williams a trio of proven, high‑upside pieces poised to reshape the roster heading into next season.

A 2025–26 Second Team All‑Mountain West selection, Buljan dominated the glass all season, leading the conference in both rebounding and double‑doubles while setting a University of New Mexico single‑season record with 141 offensive boards. His production wasn’t limited to the college game either. Before arriving in Albuquerque, he led the Croatian Premijer Liga in rebounding during the 2024–25 campaign, showcasing a consistent, high‑level motor on the interior.

He delivered an impressive 2025–26 campaign for New Mexico, starting all 35 games and averaging 13.1 points across 907 minutes while shooting an efficient 54 percent from the field. He added a developing perimeter touch at 30.8 percent from three and converted 60.7 percent at the line, but his biggest impact came on the glass, pulling down 360 total rebounds, including a remarkable 141 offensive boards, for a 10.3‑per‑game average. Alongside his scoring and rebounding, he contributed 71 assists, 51 turnovers, 64 blocks, 18 steals, and 39 fouls, rounding out a productive all‑around season.

Three incoming Maryland transfers landed in 247Sports final transfer rankings:



🐢 Tomislav Buljan (67)

🐢 Bishop Boswell (82)

🐢 D.J. Wagner (126) pic.twitter.com/Wn8QWEX1aw — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) May 13, 2026

As a sophomore in 2025–26, Bishop Boswell, a Charlotte, North Carolina, native, emerged as one of Tennessee’s most reliable two‑way contributors, appearing in 34 games with 33 starts while missing only three contests due to injury. He averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes per game, shooting an efficient 42.7 percent from the field and a strong 38.5 percent from three. Boswell finished second on the team in assists, assist‑to‑turnover ratio, steals, and three‑point percentage, while ranking among the Vols’ top five in minutes, total rebounds, free‑throw attempts, and made free throws. His versatility showed throughout the season as he posted two double‑doubles and led or shared the team lead eight times each in assists and steals, three times in rebounding, twice in blocks, and once in minutes, highlighting his steady impact across multiple facets of the game.

Across two seasons, Boswell developed from a limited‑minutes freshman into a full‑time starter and key contributor. He appeared in 62 career games with 33 starts, totaling 1,004 minutes and averaging 16.2 minutes per contest. After a quiet 2024–25 season in which he averaged just 0.2 points in 28 appearances, Boswell leaped as a sophomore, posting 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three. His career totals include 70 made field goals on 168 attempts (41.7 percent), 30 made threes, 49 made free throws, 165 rebounds, 102 assists, 46 steals, and 219 points, showcasing his growth into a versatile, steady backcourt presence capable of impacting multiple areas of the game.

As for D.J. Wagner, the Camden, New Jersey, native delivered a steady junior season at Arkansas, appearing in 35 games with 19 starts while averaging 7.4 points and 2.43 assists per contest. He posted an impressive 85 assists to just 23 turnovers, showcasing one of the best assist‑to‑turnover ratios on the roster. Wagner battled through an ankle injury suffered in the first half against Kentucky, which sidelined him for the Mississippi State and LSU matchups, but he returned to action with a brief stint against Auburn, contributing two points, an assist, and a steal. Despite the setback, he remained a reliable backcourt presence and an efficient playmaker throughout the season.

Throughout his three-year college career, Wagner has established himself as a steady playmaker and evolving perimeter threat. He recorded his 300th career assist during the SEC Championship game against Vanderbilt, now sitting at 312, and is just 52 points shy of reaching the 1,000‑point milestone with 948 career points. In two seasons as a Razorback alone, he’s totaled 216 assists and 661 points, underscoring his impact as both a facilitator and scorer. Wagner has also shown consistent growth as a shooter, improving his three‑point percentage each season, from 29.2 percent as a freshman to 30.4 percent as a sophomore and up to 34.6 percent as a junior, highlighting his upward trajectory as a reliable backcourt option.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots past Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Maryland stands to benefit immediately from the additions of Buljan, Boswell, and Wagner, as each brings a proven skill set that fills a clear need on the roster. Buljan’s elite rebounding and interior toughness give the Terps a true paint anchor, Boswell’s versatility and steady two‑way production add stability to the backcourt, and Wagner’s playmaking experience and improved shooting provide another dynamic guard who can create offense without sacrificing efficiency. Together, this trio raises Maryland’s floor with reliability and its ceiling with upside, giving Williams a deeper, more balanced, and more competitive lineup heading into the season.

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