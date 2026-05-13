Incoming Maryland Freshman Earns Spot at 2026 USA Basketball U18 National Team Training Camp

Incoming Maryland freshman Baba Oladotun is already making national waves before his first game in College Park. The Terps’ highly touted newcomer was named one of just 35 players selected to the 2026 USA Basketball U18 National Team Training Camp, a prestigious invite that underscores his rapid rise and growing reputation as one of the country’s most dynamic young talents. For Maryland, it’s an early glimpse of the impact Oladotun could bring to the program the moment he steps on campus.

USA Basketball announced a group of 35 athletes invited to the 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team training camp, set to take place at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The camp opens on May 21, with the final 12‑man roster expected to be selected before the team departs for the FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup, scheduled for June 1–7 in León, Mexico. The invitees span the graduating classes of 2026, 2027, and 2028, with all selections made by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

Among a deep and talented group of 2026 prospects, Oladotun stands out as one of the most uniquely gifted players on the list. The class includes Davion Adkins, Tarris Bouie, Bruce Branch III, Quentin Coleman, Sam Funches, Caleb Gaskins, Josh Irving, Jasiah Jervis, Taylen Kinney, Colben Landrew, Dhani Miller, Dylan Mingo, Bo Ogden, Ethan Taylor, Kevin Thomas, and Anthony Thompson, yet Oladotun’s blend of 6‑foot-10 size, perimeter skill, and long‑term upside separates him from his peers. While many in the group are high‑level athletes or polished specialists, Oladotun brings a rare combination of versatility, shot‑making, and developmental runway that makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire training camp pool.

Oladotun’s buzz has followed him since his freshman year of high school, but opportunities to see Maryland’s incoming five‑star recruit against elite competition have been limited, first because he missed much of his senior season, and second because his suburban public school rarely faced national‑level opponents. That changed at last month’s Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, where the 6‑foot-10 forward finally lined up against top peers.

Incoming Maryland freshman Baba Oladotun is one of 35 players selected to the 2026 USA Basketball U18 National Team Training Camp 🐢📈



Kicks off on May 21 https://t.co/Td60n8qD2w — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) May 8, 2026

Corey Tulaba and Albert Ghim of the No Ceilings NBA podcast were on site to evaluate how the Silver Spring standout stacked up. Tulaba described Oladotun as “a 6‑foot‑10, Giannis‑y kind of raw prospect,” praising his blend of size and skill while noting that his jumper, though unconventional, has been falling with consistency. Once ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2027 before reclassifying, Oladotun has long been known for his advanced perimeter ability at his size, but at the Hoops Summit, he also made his presence felt in the paint, flashing the interior impact that could elevate his ceiling even further.

Oladotun will get another chance to measure himself against top national talent this summer after earning an invitation to the USA Basketball U‑18 trials. Ranked No. 11 in the Class of 2026, he’s also one of the youngest prospects in that range due to his decision to reclassify. At just 17 years old, he’s not only younger than many elite peers, some of whom are significantly older for their grade, but he’s also young for a college freshman overall. He won’t turn 18 until December, underscoring how much long‑term upside he still has ahead of him.

For Maryland, Oladotun’s invitation is another clear signal that the program is bringing in a different caliber of talent, the kind that shifts ceilings, not just depth charts. Having a 17‑year‑old freshman already competing at USA Basketball’s U18 level reinforces that the Terps are adding a player with long‑term NBA upside, national recognition, and developmental runway that few programs in the Big Ten can match. It also strengthens Maryland’s recruiting narrative.

In the short term, it validates the excitement around Oladotun’s arrival. In the long term, it positions Maryland as a program capable of building around a potential future star, and one who’s still only scratching the surface of what he can become.

Maryland couldn’t ask for a stronger momentum boost heading into the future. With Oladotun earning a spot at the USA Basketball U18 training camp, the Terps now add a freshman whose profile, potential, and national trajectory extend well beyond the typical five‑star signee. His blend of size, skill, and youth makes him one of the most intriguing long‑term prospects to arrive in College Park in years, and his continued rise on the international stage only reinforces that Maryland is building around a player capable of elevating the program’s ceiling.

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