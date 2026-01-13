Jahmir Young Dominates Against Rip City Remix Over The Weekend

Jahmir Young has always been a certified bucket. The homegrown product from Hyattsville made his presence known when he stepped foot into College Park back in 2022.

Young reminded people of his prolific scoring Sunday evening, in a G League matchup between the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Rip City Remix.

Young currently plays for the Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat, after signing with Miami in the offseason and having his contract converted to a two-way in October.

Young scored a game-high 34 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field, 6-of-12 from three, and 2-for-2 at the free-throw line. He also added six assists and two rebounds in 39 minutes of action in a tough 117-98 loss.

Despite fouling out and committing eight turnovers, Young was the driver on the offensive end, finding his spots from the floor to spot up, creating space off the dribble, and attacking the rack as well.

This year with the Skyforce, Young, through nine games, is averaging a career-high 24.8 points on 42.2% FG and 32.8% 3PT FG, five rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

With Young's consistent stellar play, he's making the case for Miami to call him up from the G League for more opportunities.

He's no stranger to proving himself. After his final year of eligibility at Maryland, he went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft and joined the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.

He played 17 games, impressing with an average of 22.6 points (including a career-high 40-point double-double against the Capital City Go-Go), was named to the All-G League Rookie Team, and earned an All-Star appearance at the NBA G League Next Up Game.

His play earned him a two-way contract from the Chicago Bulls, where he continued to be a 20+ scorer in the G League and made his first official NBA game appearance on March, 4, 2025, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Young scored his first official NBA basket in an April contest against Cleveland, where he scored four points in 10 minutes of action.

Before joining the Heat in August, Young scored a franchise record-setting 40 points for the Bulls in their Summer League game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Young's most recent regular-season appearances with Miami were on November 21st against Chicago, where he scored six points in six minutes, and on December 7th in seven minutes of action.

Hopefully, we will see Young receive that call-up sooner rather than later, as the young man has evident talent but needs a chance to build confidence and consistency on the court.

