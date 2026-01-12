Maryland women’s basketball had the hype on their side after their decisive win over Rutgers. The Terp fans expected to see a bash at XFINITY Center, but instead the No. 8 lost their footing against No. 19 Ohio State, despite building a commanding double-digit lead early.

Ohio State persevered through the early outplays and flipped the tables after halftime. They surged to an 89-76 comeback win that snapped Maryland’s 16-game home winning streak dating back to last season. The loss drops the Terps to 16-2 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, dealing a blow to conference title aspirations, just ahead of a challenging West Coast road trip.

Game Recap

Maryland controlled the opening minutes, but Ohio State’s second-half execution decided the outcome.

First Quarter

Oluchi Okananwa jump-started Maryland with two three-point plays, scoring a quick 6-0 run. Yarden Garzon didn’t linger behind, scoring three consecutive threes as the Terps surged ahead 21-9 late in the quarter. Maryland closed the opening frame in full control, leading 24-12.

Second Quarter

The Terps continued to apply pressure as Kyndal Walker and Saylor Poffenbarger stretched the margin to 34-25 midway through the quarter. Garzon buried her fourth triple to make it 37-30, and Rainey Welson capped the half with a deep three of her own.

Yet Ohio State still refused let go of the game. The Buckeyes put their all into the offense, attacking the rim and dominating the free-throw line. With nine first-half free throws, Ohio State closed the gap to just 42-40 by halftime.

Third Quarter

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu opened the second half with a second-chance layup, but Ohio State quickly seized control. Jaloni Cambridge knocked down a pull-up jumper off a turnover to give the Buckeyes their first lead at 47-46.

Garzon briefly answered with another three to tie it at 54, but Ohio State steadied itself and carried a narrow 61-59 advantage into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Welson kept Maryland within striking distance, drilling back-to-back threes to make it 68-67 with 6:45 remaining. That was as close as the Terps would get.

Ohio State responded with a decisive 13-2 run, backed by timely three-pointers from Kennedy Cambridge and Jaloni Cambridge. The Buckeyes closed with confidence, sealing the road victory, stealing the crowd’s voice.

Standout Performances

Despite the loss, several individual performances stood out. Okananwa led all scorers with 27 points and nine rebounds, surpassing 1,000 career points in just her 89th game. During the post-game, she expressed her pride in reaching the milestone in a Maryland uniform, while emphasizing the need to quickly turn the page.

Now averaging 22.6 points per game in Big Ten play, Okananwa continues to anchor the offense.

Garzon added 19 points on an efficient 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range, extending her conference-leading total to 53 made threes. Welson tied her career high with 12 points off the bench, knocking down four triples, while Ozzy-Momodu chipped in eight rebounds.

Even though the loss will surely sting, especially after the breaking of such a long streak, the Terps don’t have the luxury to mourn yet. The Terps head west to face No. 21 USC on Thursday and No. 4 UCLA on Sunday, two of the nation’s toughest tests.

Coach Brenda Frese has expressed her confidence in the continuous growth of her girls. The challenge now is sustaining that level of belief in all four quarters.

