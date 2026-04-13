Jalen Cox Visiting Maryland Basketball Tomorrow

The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball program continues its search to address its need at the guard position for the upcoming 2026 College Basketball season. Head coach Buzz Williams and company are hosting a visit for Colgate guard Jalen Cox tomorrow at College Park. This comes on the heels of the Terps landing their first player through the portal over the weekend.

Latest development in Maryland’s hunt for a point guard, as Colgate transfer Jalen Cox will head to College Park tomorrow. https://t.co/Nk6DT7wvWS — Terps Recruiting (@TerpRecruiting) April 13, 2026

This past season was Cox's best; he averaged career highs in points (17.9), rebounds (5.2), assists (5.3), steals (1.7), field goal % (52), and free-throw % (85).

Maryland has already seen some players from last season's roster depart to the transfer portal, which opened last Tuesday. Nick Blake and Jaziah Harper were the first to make their moves on the first day, Aleks Alston announced his entry into the portal the following morning, and Isaiah Watts made his move on Friday. All three of these players were guards who provided depth for the Terps roster.

The moves weren't surprising because the freshmen Blake and Harper never got a chance to take the floor in the 2025-26 season, and Alston was buried on the bench behind seniors Solomon Washington, Collin Metcalf, and Elijah Saunders.

The 6"3" guard, Cox, spent three seasons (2023-2025) at Colgate where he held career averages of:

27.2 minutes of action per contest, 11.2 points, 3.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals on 51% shooting from the floor, and 34% from the three-point line, in 97 total games played, where he started in 76 of those games.

Cox was awarded these honors during his time at Colgate:

All-Patriot League First Team (2025-26)

2x Patriot League All-Defensive Team (2025-26, 2024-25)

All-Patriot League Third Team (2024-25)

2x Patriot League Player of the Week

Maryland has a lot of competition as Cox has an extensive list of teams that are interested in his services, which Sam Kayser of Hoops HQ reported in the Twitter post below:

Colgate transfer Jalen Cox is receiving interest from the following programs, his agent @danielegreensr of @GSEWorldwide told @LeagueRDY:



Indiana

Kentucky

UCLA

Syracuse

West Virginia

Missouri

Virginia Tech

Utah

Creighton

Rutgers

Auburn

Dayton

UNLV

SMU

Villanova

Texas… https://t.co/qPz2y1186A pic.twitter.com/9xGLwY3eQl — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 9, 2026

It would be worth mentioning that Cox, who hails from Los Angeles, California, could have his hometown team, the UCLA Bruins, as a top destination due to the potential of playing in front of the home crowd and being closer to family.

What can Cox bring to the Terps?

Cox is a two-way guard that can be plugged in automatically as a key piece in Coach Williams' rotation. Cox improved each season as a player, becoming a reliable shooter who likes to operate in the midrange, making pull-up jumpers, and drives aggressively to the rack. Cox can also step behind the arc and knock down outside shots. Another part of his offensive game is his willingness to be a playmaker and set up his teammates for looks, while protecting the ball with a career 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Cox is a great, more than capable defender who, as mentioned above, is a two-time All-Patriot Defensive Team selection.

We will see how all goes with tomorrow's visit and if Williams can make a lasting impression on Cox to allow Maryland to be at the top of his list.