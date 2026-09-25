Julian Reese Signs Two-Way Contract With The New Orleans Pelicans

Whether on the gridiron in the NFL or the hardwood in the NBA, former Maryland Terrapin products find ways to reunite with one another in some way, shape, or fashion at the professional level.

This time it's in the NBA, where the New Orleans Pelicans made few roster moves during the 2026 NBA offseason and added a new player yesterday. Still carrying an open two-way slot ahead of training camp, which begins next week, NOLA signed forward Julian Reese to fill it.

Reese, who spent four seasons at the University of Maryland, where he became a key staple for the program, reunites with his former collegiate teammate, Derik Queen (2024). Also in New Orleans is undrafted forward Solomon Washington, a 2026 prospect who just finished his collegiate career in College Park this past season.

Last season, Reese spent time with the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate, the Raptors 905, where his high-energy, rebounding, and length as a forward earned him an opportunity with the Washington Wizards in February.

At the time, Washington was dealing with injuries to big men Alex Sarr and Marvin Bagley III, which led them to look at Reese, a young forward added to a rebuilding roster who could carve out an opportunity with some NBA experience.

In 13 games (10 starts) at the Nation's Capital, Reese averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals, while shooting 52.9% from the field in 30.9 minutes per game. In that span, Reese also recorded five double-double performances; one included an 18-point, 20-rebound game against the Utah Jazz in his third-ever game. Reese also tied NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal as the fastest player to reach 100 career rebounds.

Reese showed poise and growth in his time up, continuing to be an active rebounder on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he stayed active and engaged inside despite his lack of perimeter shooting, cleaning up misses or rolling hard to the basket off pick-and-rolls.

With Anthony Davis added at last season's trade deadline, Deandre Ayton this offseason, and the team's deep wing-forward group, the roster quickly became crowded. Unfortunately, that left Reese as the odd man out, despite an impressive showing last year and his run with the Summer League team in Las Vegas.

However, New Orleans came in and scooped up the young forward, raising questions about who will fill the frontcourt depth behind Queen, Zion Williamson, and Yves Missi.

Reese will have to battle it out with Washington, Karlo Matkovic, Christian Koloko, Josh Oduro, and veteran DeAndre Jordan for a shot at a spot on the 15-man roster come opening night.

A strong showing at camp and in the preseason can raise Reese's Value, especially when New Orleans needs frontcourt size and depth, given how injuries have plagued its rosters over the years.

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