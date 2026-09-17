Daniel Wingate Will Be Key In Week Three Against Virginia Tech

The Maryland Terrapins are set to face off against in-state rivals Virginia Tech under the bright lights on Saturday night at SECU Stadium.

The Terps (2-0) have begun their 2026 season on a high note, convincingly beating both Hampton and UConn by double digits. Meanwhile, the Hokies (2-0) have kicked off the James Franklin era with wins over VMI (73-3) and Old Dominion (44-21).

Maryland enters the contest with a 20-game win streak against non-conference opponents, which is currently the best mark in the FBS.

Saturday’s contest will be the Terps' first real test of the season. However, one player on the Terps roster is due for a big performance.

Senior linebacker Daniel Wingate who leads the Maryland defense and wears the green dot. Wingate has registered six total tackles this season (four solo & two assisted).

Maryland will need to try to slow down an offense that has averaged 58.5 points through the first two games, gaining 517.5 yards per contest and 321 yards through the air. Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has managed the game well, protecting the ball, spreading it around to his weapons, and pushing the ball downfield.

Wingate will need to hold the defense together by adjusting, making sure everyone is in position, and filling in where needed. Wingate’s ability to plug holes, tackle in open space, and prevent plays from breaking out for big yardage will be key to slowing the run. Virginia Tech had only 89 yards last week, which left the offense one-dimensional; the Terps have the personnel to make that happen

Last season, Wingate finished with 100+ tackles, demonstrating his nose for the ball and his ability to get around the opposing player to make the play.

When asked in the Terps presser yesterday about what the defense and he could clean heading into week three, Wingate had this to say;

"It's just the little things, you know," Wingate said. "The front end, the defensive line being able to cage the quarterback a little better. We allowed UConn to escape the pocket a little bit and scramble, and we just have to limit the explosives after giving up some last week. We got in the film and corrected it, and we're ready to make the corrections this week."

Wingate mentioned that "doing their [defense] jobs" will help neutralize the Hokies' weapons, such as tight end Luke Reynolds, who's coming off an eight-reception, 108-yard, two-touchdown game.

It looks like Ted Monachino's defense is ready to strengthen its performance further and showcase its full potential this week and beyond.

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