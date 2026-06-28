Solomon Washington Signed By The New Orleans Pelicans

Nights one and two of the 2026 NBA Draft featured only one former Maryland Terrapin selected by a team: former guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who went in the second round to the reigning Western Conference Champion, the San Antonio Spurs.

But the New Orleans Pelicans picked up a new name on Friday: forward Solomon Washington, who signed a contract with the club as an undrafted free agent. It's a homecoming for the 6-foot-7 forward who hails from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Washington had previously had a pre-draft workout with the club before the draft, back in May. Washington will now join fellow Maryland alumni Derik Queen in New Orleans, after being drafted by the club in the first round of the 2025 Draft.

In his final collegiate season, Washington averaged 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, one assist, and 1.1 steals in 25 games played and 22 started.

Washington was a high-energy, defensive enforcer for the Terps during his lone season with the program. Washington followed, Maryland head coach Buzz Williams, over from his previous school (Texas A&M) after spending three seasons in the SEC.

Washington will now look toward the 2026 NBA Summer League to showcase what he can bring to NOLA. Washington's first taste of action comes on July 9th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pelicans will also face the Charlotte Hornets (Sat, July 11th), the Phoenix Suns (Sun, July 12th), the Cleveland Cavaliers (Wed, July 15th), and a fifth contest to be announced between July 17th and 19th.

What Can Washington Bring To The Table?

Washington, as mentioned before, is a high-energy forward who plays bigger than his size. Washington is active on the glass offensively and defensively, and crashes every possession.

Offensively, his game is limited by the lack of outside shooting; he'll need to develop at least a reliable mid-range shot to threaten defenders guarding him. His go-to traits are catching passes off the lob when rolling off screens and cleaning up misses to score putbacks.

Defensively, he can guard 1-5. He's quick enough with the size and length to keep up with guards when switched on them. Washington also provides the physicality to clash with big men and make things difficult for them. While always hustling through the entirety of the game. He's a smart player who was very vocal for a Maryland team that consisted of mostly transfers and dealt with injuries during an underwhelming season in College Park.

With DeAndre Jordan, Hunter Dickinson, Trey Alexander, and Josh Oduro hitting free agency, frontcourt depth could be a need for New Orleans. Also, there have been rumors that New Orleans is exploring potential trade scenarios involving star Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones.

It'll be fun to watch Washington in Summer League action, where he will hopefully get an opportunity to play alongside Queen.

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