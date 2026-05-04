Maryland’s 2026 class just added a signature headliner, as five‑star small forward Baba Oladotun closed the cycle ranked No. 14 nationally in the final Rivals150. The elite wing’s rise into top‑15 territory cements him as one of the most impactful signees of the Buzz Williams era, giving the Terps a high‑ceiling playmaker whose blend of length, scoring touch, and defensive versatility projects as an immediate difference‑maker in College Park.

Maryland officially locked in one of its most important future pieces on November 20, 2025, when the five‑star small forward signed his National Letter of Intent with the Terrapins. Oladotun arrives as a foundational recruit for Williams' program, bringing elite shot‑making, length, and long‑term upside. His commitment not only solidifies Maryland’s momentum on the recruiting trail but also positions Oladotun as a centerpiece of the Terps’ next wave of high‑ceiling talent.

Maryland’s five‑star signee fits perfectly into the Terps’ future core. The 6‑foot‑7 wing from James Hubert Blake (Maryland) is already a polished jump shooter with clean footwork, a high release, and confidence both off the catch and the bounce. While he’ll need to continue adding strength to impact the glass more consistently, his natural athleticism and wingspan hint at real defensive potential. With obvious tools and a trajectory worth tracking, Oladotun arrives in College Park as a top‑15 talent whose best basketball is still ahead.

Offensively, Maryland can build around his elite shooting foundation. His clean footwork, high release, and comfort shooting off the bounce or the catch make him a natural fit in a spaced‑floor system. Surrounding him with secondary playmakers and downhill guards will force defenses to choose between helping off a knockdown shooter or giving up driving lanes. Early on, the Terps can simplify his role, spot‑ups, transition threes, and attacking closeouts, while gradually expanding his on‑ball reps as his strength and handle improve.

🚨NEW🚨 Maryland SF signee Baba Oladotun ranks No. 14 and five-stars in the final 2026 Rivals150🐢https://t.co/06RsX1mTb8 pic.twitter.com/LbDea5Imh0 — Rivals (@Rivals) May 4, 2026

Defensively, Oladotun’s upside is significant. With added strength and improved core stability, he can become a multi‑positional defender who uses his wingspan to contest shots, jump passing lanes, and guard both wings and small‑ball fours. Maryland can pair him with switchable forwards and active guards to create a versatile defensive unit that leverages his length rather than exposing his current physical limitations.

As he arrives in College Park, Oladotun’s biggest growth area is simply growing into his body. He’s still physically undeveloped with a lean frame, boxy shoulders, and a high center of gravity, but the encouraging part is that he already embraces contact instead of shying away from it. Adding strength will help him absorb bumps more efficiently, hold his lines as a driver, and become a more reliable rebounder. As his frame fills out, his balance, stability, and ability to play through physical Big Ten defenders should take a noticeable jump, unlocking more of the two‑way impact his length and athletic tools hint at.

The Terps can develop around Oladotun by recruiting and building a roster that complements his trajectory. Adding a physical interior presence to handle rebounding, a true point guard who can create advantages, and another long wing to share defensive assignments would allow Oladotun to grow without being overloaded. As he matures physically and expands his game, he becomes the type of player a program can anchor its identity around, an elite shooter with size, defensive potential, and long‑term star upside.

Maryland’s 2026 class has the makings of a perfectly balanced trio, and Oladotun sits at the center of how the group can function together. Pairing him with No. 35 recruit Kaden House and No. 96 recruit Adama Tambedou creates one of the most dynamic backcourt scorers in the class. House’s ability to pressure defenses off the dribble, collapse the lane, and create advantages will generate clean catch‑and‑shoot looks for Oladotun, whose footwork and high‑release jumper are already elite tools. In turn, Oladotun’s gravity as a shooter opens driving lanes for House, giving Maryland a modern, interchangeable scoring duo on the perimeter.

The Terps' 2026 class closes with the kind of balance and star power that can reshape the program’s trajectory, and Oladotun stands at the heart of that vision. With his top‑15 pedigree, elite shooting foundation, and long‑term defensive upside, he gives the Terps a true centerpiece to build around. Maryland has assembled a trio that fits together naturally and raises the ceiling of what Williams can construct in College Park.

If the staff develops them as a connected core, this group has the potential to become the foundation of a new era, one defined by versatility, modern spacing, and the kind of high‑end talent Maryland needs to climb back into national relevance.

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