Maryland men's basketball needed a massive set of upgrades this offseason following a dismal 12-21 season. So far, Buzz Williams has been adressing those needs on multiple fronts.

Terps fans have know about their strong recruiting class for some time now. The group, headlined by five-star small forward Baba Oladotun, has been ranked in the Top 10 nationally and is a huge reason (aside from his guaranteed contract) why Williams was not at risk of being one-and-done as Terps' head coach.

Three other freshmen will also join the team this fall: four-star combo guard Kaden House, four-star power forward Adama Tambedou, and three-star small forward Austin Brown.

But the Terrapins also required experienced help, and so far they've acquired three vets through the transfer portal:

Tomislav Buljan, power forward - averaged 13.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists for New Mexico last season.

Robert Jennings II, power forward - averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists for Oklahoma State in 2024-25.

Bishop Boswell, combo guard - averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists for Tennessee last season.

With the trio also on board for next season, the Terps' overall incoming class of players is now rated the best in the country by 247 Sports.

Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Michigan round out the Top 5, but these rankings can quickly change as more transfer decisions are announced.

Still, it's a major improvement from last offseason, when Maryland brought in the 28th ranked new production while building a roster from scratch.

This time, Maryland isn't completely without returning production - Andre Mills is coming back and Pharrel Payne will join him if he is granted another year of eligibility. But they are losing a lot of what they had in Buzz's first season.

Starters David Coit and Solomon Washington are out of eligibility and without a reason to appeal for more, and five others - including Darius Adams - have all announced that they are entering the portal.

Buzz's portal class is likely not done. While Buljan seems like the intended answer at the four, they could still used an experienced point guard and some additional shooting help.

Maryland On SI will continue to cover the Terps' transfer portal transactions as they occur.

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