Maryland Basketball announces exclusive 'Crab 5' giveaway for final home game
With three games left in the regular season, the Maryland Terrapins have just one more home game remaining. That game is set to take place on Saturday, March 8th as the Terps welcome Northwestern to the Xfinity Center. Ahead of that matchup, the Maryland Men's Basketball program announced there will be an exclusive "Crab 5" giveaway for the entire student section.
Students can click here to claim their free shirt.
Despite the setback against Michigan State on Wednesday, Maryland's starting five is still considered to be one of the best in all of college basketball. With all five starters averaging double-figures in scoring, the Terps have no shortage of guys who are capable of going for 20-plus points on any given night. That ability to score in so many different ways, along with the fact that the Terps are also solid on the defensive end, has many viewing Maryland as a team that can make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
Given the success of the starting unit, the "Crab 5" nickname has become popular for the Terrapins squad in recent weeks, leading to a whole host of apparel options for fans.
Students will be able to claim their shirt ahead of that final home game against Northwestern, set for a tipoff on Saturday, March 8th at 3:00 pm ET on Peacock.
