Social media reacts to Maryland basketball's heartbreaking loss to Michigan State on buzzer-beater
Not much went right for Maryland men's basketball on Wednesday night against No. 8 Michigan State, but the Terps had all the chances to win a big game in College Park. The Terrapins had a two-point lead after the first half despite shooting the ball poorly. Neither offense could get much going but the Spartans took a six-point lead over the halfway mark in the second half.
Maryland would tie the game up with seconds remaining and guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie pulled up for a long 3 with two seconds left on the clock and miss. Michigan State guard Tre Holloman would take a couple of steps following the Gillespie miss and heave a half-court shot that would fall. Maryland would go on to lose a heartbreaker, 58-55 in a defensive showdown.
Maryland shot just 31% from the court and 20% from 3. Rodney Rice led the team with 20 points. Gillespie had 15 but shot just 2-of-10 from the court and Derik Queen had 10 points shooting 2-of-11 from the field. The Spartans had 13 offensive rebounds and scored 10 second-chance points.
Following the game, social media couldn't believe what it saw.
