BREAKING: Maryland's Derik Queen earns First Team All-Big Ten
Maryland standout freshman center Derik Queen has earned first team All-Big Ten honors, becoming the first Terrapin since Melo Trimble in 2014-15 to earn the honor.
The true freshman has been extremely productive in his first year in College Park, leading the Terps in scoring with 15.7 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game. The 6-10, 246 pound Baltimore native has established himself as one of the top centers in the country, and he's a big reason why Maryland is entering tournament play as one of the early favorites.
As a freshman, Queen has accounted for a team-high 15 double-doubles this season, with the last coming against Northwestern in the regular season finale (10 points, 10 rebounds). He's also earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week on five separate occasions this season. With Queen projected to declare for the NBA Draft following the season, there's no question that Maryland fans are hoping he goes out with a championship under his belt.
