Maryland's 'Crab Five' reigns supreme as College Basketball's best starting unit
With the regular season now in the books, there's no question that the Maryland Terrapins have the best starting five in all of college basketball. In fact, Maryland's "Crab Five" leads the nation when it comes to having all starters score in double-figures.
In the season finale win over Northwestern, all five starters finished the game in double-figures for the seventh time this season, good for No. 1 in the nation.
Here's a look at the season averages for each member of the Crab Five:
- Derik Queen: 15.7 ppg
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 14.9 ppg
- Rodney Rice: 13.7 ppg
- Julian Reese: 13.2 ppg
- Selton Miguel: 12.0 ppg
With that level of balance offensively, coupled with the fact that Maryland is also one of the best teams in the country defensively, its no surprise that the Terrapins are viewed as a favorite both in the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
The Terps enter conference tournament play with the No. 2 seed and will return to the court in Indy on Friday, March 14th.
