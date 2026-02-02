Maryland Basketball Falls To Purdue In Their Largest Home Defeat Yet

The game on Sunday was carrying a lot of weight for the Terps. It was a real chance for Maryland to break their recent losing streak. Unfortunately, the actual game was far from the expectations of the Maryland fans as Purdue dominated the Terps from the start, ending the game with a massive 30-point lead.

The Xfinity Center was filled with Maryland supporters, many of whom were occupied by people wearing pink t-shirts as they celebrated Maryland’s Cancer Awareness game. In a tragic showing, as the game went on, the gallery was slowly emptied of all Terp supporters, as they lost their grip on the match.

Terps Failed To Get A Hold Of The Game

Purdue didn’t lose their lead in the game, even for once. Jumping to a 10-2 lead and extending it with a 13-0 run midway through the first half. Fletcher Loyer pierced Maryland's perimeter defense, pouring in 21 first-half points, including five threes, on his way to a game-high 29.

Maryland struggled to generate offense early, scoring just seven points in the first 11 minutes. Turnovers and poor rebounding made things worse as Purdue grabbed eight offensive boards in the opening half alone, compared to Maryland's six defensive rebounds. The Boilermakers led 49-28 at intermission. Their highly effective shooting left the defense line seeming redundant.

The second half offered some relief. Purdue maintained its lead, hitting 15-of-30 threes overall and converting 20-of-25 free throws. Maryland's freshmen provided their best, including Andre Mills career-high 18 points on perfect first-half three-point shooting, Darius Adams’ 17, and Solomon Washington’s 14 points, but the deficit was just insurmountable for the Terps to overcome.

FINAL: Maryland Basketball falls to 1-9 in the B1G after a 93-63 loss to Purdue. The loss marks the Terps second straight 30+ point loss, and have been outscored by 73 in their last two.



- Andre Mills: 18 pts, 6 reb

- Darius Adams: 17 pts, 6 reb

- Solo Washington: 14 pts, 4 reb pic.twitter.com/JiTuDcu7Bd — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 1, 2026

Rebounding remained a ruinous factor, with Purdue dominating the glass and limiting Maryland's second chances. The Terps also committed costly turnovers, giving Purdue's offense multiple chances to attack back. Myles Rice, starting for the first time in weeks, finished scoreless with two turnovers in limited minutes.

Some Extra Thoughts

Mills' performance truly gave a lot of promise for the Terps future. With proper care, this young prospect has the chance to grow even further. The same can also be said for Adams, whose 17 points gave Maryland some fighting chance.

Washington's 14 points marked his seventh double-figure game this season. Yet the blowout marked Maryland's fourth 30-plus point loss of the year, more than in all previous Big Ten seasons combined.

Elijah Saunders endured a tough afternoon, fouling out early in the second half without scoring or rebounding. The Terps' inefficiency in league play persists, ranking last in field goal and free throw percentage.

Up next, the Terps host Ohio State on February 5 in a blackout game at 8:30 p.m. on FS1, a chance to rebound at home amid a demanding February slate.

