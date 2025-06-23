Maryland Basketball: Inside Buzz Williams' blueprint for the Terrapins
Even with 18 years of experience as a collegiate head coach, Buzz Williams is facing perhaps his biggest challenge in College Park. Although the Terrapins were one of the top teams in the Big Ten and made a run to the Sweet 16 last year, there isn't a single member of that squad left on the roster.
For Williams, the task ahead of him is a complete rebuild in one of the deepest conferences in all of college basketball, and the expectations are high. In order to rebuild the roster, Williams brought in nine players from the transfer portal, including four of his players from Texas A&M. That class ranks No. 17 in the nation according to 247Sports, and it will serve as the foundation for Williams' first year as head coach of the Terrapins.
During a recent interview with the Big Ten Network, Williams explained his thought process during the rebuild.
"I think as we were going through it, even though the pace is significantly quicker than ever before, we tried to make sure that, as we were putting together team number one, that there was versatility, and that all of the things you want to have capabilities of doing, we tried to disperse that relative to talent, but also position. And also their age," Williams said. We didn't want everybody to be first to college, but we didn't want everybody to be in their last year either. And so, you can't dictate a lot of that, but sometimes, where there are 50/50 decisions, I think we tried to side the way of sustainability."
In addition to the impressive transfer portal class, Williams also landed five-star guard Darrius Adams. The 6-5, 170-pound prospect out of Indiana was rated as the No. 4 overall guard in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports Composite.
With a mix of young and veteran talent, Williams says he still needs time to sort out how it's all going to work later this year. For Williams, that work begins this summer by spending quality time with the guys on his roster.
"We'll have to use, honestly, the month of June to diagnose what's best in regards to how we play," Williams said. "I think there will be some remnants of what we've done the last few years, but it's too early. I think that's the job of a good coach... is to put them in positions to be successful. And until I've spent some time with them as people and not on an official visit, spend some time with them on the court, will we know exactly what's best."
