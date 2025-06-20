Insider reveals which team really likes Maryland big man Derik Queen ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
It shocked some that Maryland basketball was able to land five-star prospect Derik Queen, but the Baltimore native didn't disappoint. Queen helped lead Maryland to the Sweet 16, and he led the Terrapins, averaging 16.5 points and nine rebounds per game. He single-handedly won the Round of 32 game against Colorado State after hitting a circus shot to down the Rams at the buzzer.
Since finishing his one and only year in College Park, Queen is set to become a likely lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft -- with top-five upside. Queen has somewhat been a polarizing figure in the draft. He is the most skilled big man in the draft, but his conditioning and defensive ability worry some scouts.
However, according to insider Jeff Goodman, the New Orleans Pelicans aren't all that worried about Queen. He says the Pelicans really like Queen and would consider taking him with the 7th pick.
"The New Orleans Pelicans, with a new management group, really like Maryland freshman big man Derik Queen, source told The Field Of 68. The Pelicans have the 7th overall pick in the draft. Queen is a skilled big man who averaged 16.5 points and 9 boards for the Terps."
The Pelicans would be an interesting spot for several reasons. They have some really good, young players like Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray, but the Pelicans also have Zion Williamson. The former No. 1 pick is strictly an under-the-basket player, which is what Queen is.
Williamson has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but is a force down low when he's healthy. If the Pelicans select Queen, it would be interesting to see what they would do with both players. Queen somewhat developed an outside shot during his time with Maryland. The Pelicans would need him to improve on that to play alongside Williamson.
