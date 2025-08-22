Maryland basketball is one of seven schools remaining on the list of Abdou Toure
Small forward Abdou Toure, the 2026 class's No. 30 overall prospect, has narrowed down his school list to seven teams, one of which is the Maryland Terrapins.
Toure's list also includes one of college basketball's juggernauts, UConn, Arkansas, the upcoming program led by head coach John Calipari, Florida State, Providence, Louisville, Alabama, and Big Ten conference foe Oregon.
The only school Toure has officially visited is Arkansas. Richard Davenport of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gaazette spoke with Tourte earlier this month. Tourte discussed his relationship with Calipari and Arkansas going on to say;
"Me and Arkansas have a good relationship," Toure said. "I talk to Coach Chuck a lot. I talk to Brad a lot and I recently been talking to each Calipari a lot. Me and Coach Calipari were recently on a Facetime call with my dad and my coach and Brad. We had a long, good talk. We covered a lot, like talking about pro habits, talking about the type of shots like that you need to take, like midrange shots and his recent players and the success he's had."
The Terps were among the most recent teams to send in an offer to Toure, as recently as July 25th.
The 6-5 Gatorade Player of the Year was an electrifying Notre Dame High School player last season. He averaged 25.1 points per game and six rebounds, leading the Green Knights to a 24-2 record and a shot in Connecticut’s Division I state championship game.
Maryland faces hefty competition to gain Toure's services. Toure is an excellent three-level scorer who can score off the dribble, put his head down attacking the rack, and have a nice touch from outside the perimeter. You would love to add him to your roster and build around him, especially in today's game, which needs dynamic scorers.
Will see if Terps head coach Buzz Williams and staff can secure a visit later this year and convince the talented young forward to take his services to College Park.