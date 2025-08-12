Maryland Football recruit Zion Elee headlines MaxPrep's Top 10 high school defensive linemen
Maryland Terrapin fans are excited for the arrival of Zion Elee, the standout athlete from St. Frances Academy. Recently named the top defensive lineman in MaxPrep's Top 10 list for the 2025 high school football season, this Baltimore native has garnered a well-deserved reputation as a five-star edge rusher. Elee’s impressive skills on the field have made him a local hero, and his commitment to the University of Maryland is seen as a game-changing addition to the Terrapins’ football program.
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Elee is a formidable presence on the football field. His junior season with the Panthers was spectacular, showcasing explosive speed and extraordinary strength. He finished with 56 tackles, including 28 for a loss, alongside 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. Elee's unique blend of size, agility, and relentless effort makes him a nightmare for opposing offenses. His exceptional arm reach allows him to deflect passes and make game-changing plays. With athletic testing numbers that rival speedy deep-threat wide receivers, Elee is poised to leave a lasting impact at the next level.
Elee's commitment to Maryland is a monumental victory for coach Mike Locksley, who is strategically building a powerhouse by ensuring local talent stays in their home state. Elee's choice to don the Terrapins’ colors over elite programs like Alabama and Ohio State highlights a significant shift in perception regarding Maryland football. This decision not only strengthens the team's roster but also signals a promising new era filled with potential and increased competitiveness within the conference. The excitement surrounding this commitment showcases the rising expectations for the program's future.
As the top recruit in the 2026 class, Elee's influence extends beyond his statistics. He is a leader, starring in Under Armour's "Back to School" campaign. For Maryland fans, Elee is more than just a highly ranked player; he symbolizes the state's emerging football legacy, and he is prepared to excel in College Park.