ESPN projects Maryland's Bowl Game fate in 2025

Maryland Terrapins helmets. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

ESPN's latest bowl projections have been released, highlighting an exciting matchup for the Maryland Terrapins. Analyst Kyle Bonagura predicts that the Terrapins will be heading to the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Friday, December 26, taking place at Ford Field in Detroit. In this anticipated game, Maryland is expected to face off against the Miami (Ohio) Red Hawks.

This matchup presents a significant opportunity for Coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins to move past the disappointment of last season. In 2024, Locksley led the team to a disappointing 4-8 record, which was impacted by injuries, tough battles in the Big Ten, and what he openly described as losing the locker room due to issues related to NIL. This season was a setback after three consecutive bowl victories from 2021 to 2023. However, Locksley’s overall rebuilding effort has been commendable, with a total of 33 wins in six years at College Park.

Ford Field would be absolutely electric—imagine the thrilling atmosphere of Lions games, but this time with Terps fans passionately taking over the Motor City for an unforgettable holiday football showdown. If this projection holds true, it could be a fantastic opportunity to finish 2025 on a high note, building strong momentum and enthusiasm heading into the offseason.

