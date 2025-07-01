Maryland Basketball offers rising star, younger brother of Terps linebacker
Maryland head coach Buzz Williams has extended an offer to rising 2028 prospect Nash Avery. The 6-7, 200-pound forward from North County High School announced the offer on Sunday, confirming Maryland as one of the first major programs to target him.
Although Avery is still just a high school freshman and has not yet received a star rating from most major recruiting sites, ESPN already lists him as a four-star talent and ranks him within the Top 25 nationally for his class.
Maryland may already have an upper hand in this early recruiting battle, as he's the younger brother of current Maryland linebacker Neeo Avery. That family connection could give the Terrapins an edge that could swing this one in their favor.
Avery plays for Team Melo on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he has established himself as one of the top prospects in the nation. He was described as the most productive player in his group, averaging 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks per game. His standout performance came in a dominant 37-point outing that showcased his two-way potential on both ends of the floor.
In addition to Maryland, both Ole Miss and Virginia Tech have extended offers. But Avery's list will grow significantly in the coming months as he continues to showcase his talents.
