Maryland Basketball receives massive $10 million commitment
Maryland athletics received another massive donation, this time with a focus specifically for the Men's Basketball program. Athletic Director Damon Evans made the announcement on Monday, Jan. 27, and you can read the full press release from UMterps.com below:
COLLEGE PARK, MD --The University of Maryland Athletic Department and Terrapin Club has received a $10 million philanthropic commitment in support of Maryland Men's Basketball, Damon Evans, the Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics announced.
The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, hopes to inspire others who share a vision for athletic excellence to follow their philanthropic lead by further supporting Maryland Athletics and the Terrapin Club.
The anonymous commitment will help support the priorities of the men's basketball program and its greatest needs through a newly established program-support endowment. The proceeds from the endowment will fund men's basketball operational needs in perpetuity.
"The philanthropic support from our donors plays a pivotal role in ensuring the continued success and growth of Maryland Athletics, providing our student-athletes with the resources and opportunities to excel both on and off the playing surface," said Evans. "Investments in our programs like basketball not only strengthen the future of Terrapin Athletics but also foster a lasting legacy of excellence and achievement for generations to come."
This gift comes following Steve Schanwald's $18 million overall gift to the University of Maryland with $10 million supporting Maryland Athletics in early December.
The anonymous gift of $10 million is tied for the third-largest gift in Maryland Athletics history and marks the second recent $10 million commitment made to the Athletic Department.
To learn more about how you can support Maryland Athletics, visit umterps.com, giving.umd.edu/athletics or reach out directly to the Terrapin Club at301-314-7020 or tclub@umd.edu.
